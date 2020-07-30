Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. Early voting ends on Saturday.

The State and Federal Primary and County General election is Thursday, Aug. 6.



“County election officials have worked diligently to make early voting safe and easy,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There’s no need to wait. I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day to stay safe. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results through the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com . Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.