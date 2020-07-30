July 30, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. Early voting ends on Saturday.
The State and Federal Primary and County ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)
The State and Federal Primary and County General election is Thursday, Aug. 6.
“County election officials have worked diligently to make early voting safe and easy,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There’s no need ... (click for more)
This last weekend I was volunteering at a church being used as a COVID testing site in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Chattanooga. I’m grateful to my friend Bill Ulmer, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the many healthcare workers and non-medical volunteers who have given of their time, resources, and hearts, to administer thousands of tests ... (click for more)
In recent weeks “An Open Letter to the Legion of Lamentation” has begun to circulate on the Internet as more and more Americans are fed up and have heard quite enough from who I have always called “The Legion of the Miserable.” Curiously, the “legion” has never been quite as obnoxious nor bold, this evidenced by two continuous months of rioting in Portland and Chattanooga’s City ... (click for more)
The Southern States Athletic Conference announced that the men's and women's soccer and volleyball championships and regular season conference games will be postponed to spring 2021, with the men's and women's cross country championships remaining in the fall. Institutions maintain autonomy to practice and compete in non-conference contests in the fall.
This follows the National ... (click for more)
With the absence of minor league baseball this season, Lookouts fans can find some solace with impressive major league debuts from a pair of former players who spent last summer in Chattanooga.
After being promoted to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, catcher Tyler Stephenson and pitcher Tejay Antone earned accolades for their performances in Monday night’s 8-7 loss to the Chicago ... (click for more)