Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 68 More Cases; 13 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County has had another death from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 47. The county also had an additional 68 cases bringing the total to 5,360, reported health officials on Thursday.

There are 1,456 active cases in Hamilton County. Those who have recovered from the virus total 3,857.

There are currently 104 people hospitalized in Hamilton County with COVID-19, one less than on Wednesday. Of those, 43 are Hamilton County residents.

There are 25 in ICU in Chattanooga hospitals, down four from Wednesday.

Tennessee now has 102,871 coronavirus cases, an increase of ,2 049. There have been 1,033 who have died from the virus in the state, reported health officials on Thursday, an increase of 13.

There have been 4,572 patients hospitalized in Tennessee from the virus, up 90.

Officials said 64,234 have had the virus and recovered.

Over 1.4 million have been tested.

Here are the numbers by county:

Davidson County: 18,676 cases, up 132; 195 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 20,082 cases, up 560; 275 deaths, up 2

Bledsoe County: 656 cases, up 2; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,593 cases, up 38; 10 deaths

Franklin County: 242 cases, up 10; 4 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 94 cases, up 5; 2 deaths

Knox County: 3,575 cases, up 131; 28 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 190 cases, up 7; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 452 cases, up 10; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 87 cases, up 3; no deaths

Monroe County: 305 cases, up 8; 9 deaths

Polk County: 134 cases, up 11; 1 death, the county's first

Rhea County: 466 cases, up 12; 1 death

Sequatchie County: 89 cases, up 1; 0 deaths