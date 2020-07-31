Cleveland State Postpones Homecoming Speaker Archie Manning To March, 2021

Cleveland State Community College was set to have the father of football’s first family, Archie Manning, as the headlining guest speaker for CSCC’s Homecoming Weekend on Aug. 15, but due to COVID-19, the college has chosen to reschedule his speaking engagement to March 26, 2021.

Mr. Manning is known most recently for being the father of two future National Football League Hall Of Famers. Sons Eli and Peyton Manning, both former NFL Super Bowl MVP’s, along with their brother, Cooper, are the three children of Mr. Manning and his wife, Olivia.

The former Ole Miss quarterback, as well as his son, Peyton, were selected as two of college football’s greatest players of all time.

To purchase tickets to this event, contact the CSCC Foundation office at 423 473-2262.