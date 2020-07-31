Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Amendment to Berthing

Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Reinert Group, LLC, with

insurance limits not less than $3 million in a single occurrence.

(District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement2020-2021 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for aterm of one (1) year, from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, for an amount not toexceed $100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor’s reappointment of Dan Mayfield to the Beer andWrecker Board representing District 4, with a term expiration of July 31, 2023.(District 4)POLICEd. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to renew the City's existing agreementwith Data Driven, LLC. for one (1) year, providing Watson Products in support ofChattanooga Police Department Operations, beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June30, 2021, with an annual spend limit not to exceed $90,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportatione. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toapply for and, if awarded, accept a Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors andIndividuals with Disabilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration, to repairand install pedestrian infrastructure, with the City’s contribution not to exceed$45,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $225,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended fordenial by Staff)2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)(Deferred from 07-21-2020)c. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning and Staff)2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as toamend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein,subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to LiftCondition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for theproperty located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein.(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establishminimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings,and to permit a maximum of four multiple single-family detached dwellings on onelot within the Urban Overlay Zone.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Article XVI. Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code, relative torecommended improvements based on the one year review.7. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution acknowledging the accomplishments of the Chattanooga PoliceDepartment in conducting a comparison of its adopted policies with #8cantwaitprinciples and the recent amendments by the Chief of Police concerning officer dutyto intervene, stop and report other members of the Department if they are observed tocommit an unlawful or improper act in the course of their duties as police officers.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to increase the yearly spendbudget on existing blanket contract #556677 with Central Square Technologies asprovider of software, licensing, support, and professional services associated with theChattanooga Police Department and Fire Department by $100,000.00, for a totalannual spend limit not to exceed $350,000.00.c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to exercise and renew theexisting blanket contract with KCI Technologies to be providers of software,licensing, technology support, and professional services associated with city worksmanaged/hosted solution, citywide from July 18, 2020 through July 17, 2021, for anamount not to exceed $45,000.00.PLANNINGd. 2020-0080 Kristina Mallo (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for theproperty located at 811 O’Grady Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the City Engineer to enter into a contract with the Cincinnati,New Orleans, and Texas Pacific Railway Company, including a one-time payment of$50,000.00 required to cover the risk financing fee for the construction, maintenance,and operation of a wastewater pipeline under and across the railway and to abandonthe existing wastewater pipeline by a method approved by the railway for DuPontParkway pump station/collection system (W-12-026) gravity sewer. (District 2)(Consent Decree)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a one (1) year agreement with ADS, LLC for flow monitoring and raingauge services as per the signed contract dated September 29, 2017, with two (2) one(1) year renewal options remaining, for an amount not to exceed $1,260,000.00.(Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute the Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vender No. 866306,ENCO Utility Services to ENCO Tennessee, LLC, relative to the following purchaseorders: (1) PO #553122 sewer billing services; and (2) PO #556369 customer refundsin conjunction with the sewer billing service.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.