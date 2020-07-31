Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a First Amendment to Berthing
Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Reinert Group, LLC, with
insurance limits not less than $3 million in a single occurrence.
(District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement
2020-2021 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a
term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, for an amount not to
exceed $100,000.00 to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $25,000.00.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor’s reappointment of Dan Mayfield to the Beer and
Wrecker Board representing District 4, with a term expiration of July 31, 2023.
(District 4)
POLICE
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to renew the City's existing agreement
with Data Driven, LLC. for one (1) year, providing Watson Products in support of
Chattanooga Police Department Operations, beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June
30, 2021, with an annual spend limit not to exceed $90,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and
Individuals with Disabilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration, to repair
and install pedestrian infrastructure, with the City’s contribution not to exceed
$45,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $225,000.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for
denial by Staff)
2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.
Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
(Deferred from 07-21-2020)
c. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East
14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning and Staff)
2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East
14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
amend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132
for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein,
subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift
Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for the
property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein.
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)
e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential Townhouse
Zero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establish
minimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings,
and to permit a maximum of four multiple single-family detached dwellings on one
lot within the Urban Overlay Zone.
f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, Article XVI. Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code, relative to
recommended improvements based on the one year review.
7. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution acknowledging the accomplishments of the Chattanooga Police
Department in conducting a comparison of its adopted policies with #8cantwait
principles and the recent amendments by the Chief of Police concerning officer duty
to intervene, stop and report other members of the Department if they are observed to
commit an unlawful or improper act in the course of their duties as police officers.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to increase the yearly spend
budget on existing blanket contract #556677 with Central Square Technologies as
provider of software, licensing, support, and professional services associated with the
Chattanooga Police Department and Fire Department by $100,000.00, for a total
annual spend limit not to exceed $350,000.00.
c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to exercise and renew the
existing blanket contract with KCI Technologies to be providers of software,
licensing, technology support, and professional services associated with city works
managed/hosted solution, citywide from July 18, 2020 through July 17, 2021, for an
amount not to exceed $45,000.00.
PLANNING
d. 2020-0080 Kristina Mallo (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the
property located at 811 O’Grady Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the City Engineer to enter into a contract with the Cincinnati,
New Orleans, and Texas Pacific Railway Company, including a one-time payment of
$50,000.00 required to cover the risk financing fee for the construction, maintenance,
and operation of a wastewater pipeline under and across the railway and to abandon
the existing wastewater pipeline by a method approved by the railway for DuPont
Parkway pump station/collection system (W-12-026) gravity sewer. (District 2)
(Consent Decree)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a one (1) year agreement with ADS, LLC for flow monitoring and rain
gauge services as per the signed contract dated September 29, 2017, with two (2) one
(1) year renewal options remaining, for an amount not to exceed $1,260,000.00.
(Consent Decree)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute the Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vender No. 866306,
ENCO Utility Services to ENCO Tennessee, LLC, relative to the following purchase
orders: (1) PO #553122 sewer billing services; and (2) PO #556369 customer refunds
in conjunction with the sewer billing service.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.