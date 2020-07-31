Lee Executive Order Extends Local Authority To Require Masks

I have the utmost respect for both candidates who have decided to seek election to the Hamilton County Board of Education, District 2. Marco and Tom have sacrificed a lot to run for public office which takes a lot of personal time away from their family and professional life. Make no mistake about it, they both do this with a passion for lifting public education in Hamilton County. ... (click for more)

With tomorrow as the last day for “early voting” in Tennessee’s primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established “swamp” dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that “Dr. Manny” Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice ... (click for more)