Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire In Sale Creek Friday Afternoon

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon in Sale Creek.

At 4:53 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a mobile home fire at 15208 Slabtown Road. The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Deptartment responded to the scene and reported a fully involved trailer fire.

Once firefighters confirmed the home was unoccupied, they conducted a defensive attack to get the fire under control. Mutual Aid was requested for manpower and rehab. The Dallas Bay VFD responded for rehab and Soddy Daisy FD assisted with additional manpower.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the mobile home is a total loss.