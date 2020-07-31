Chattanooga Choo Choo Founder B. Allen Casey Dies At 86

Chattanooga Choo Choo founder Beverly Allen Casey, Jr., 86, of Lookout Mountain, Tn., has died at 86.

Mr. Casey led a group that saved the former Terminal Station on South Market Street not long after the city's other great old train depot, the Union Station, had been torn down.

Terminal Station was saved from the wrecking ball by the Casey group who were inspired by the famed song "Chattanooga Choo Choo."

The Casey group invested $4 million before its grand opening on April 11, 1973. Guests could stay in restored railroad cars as well as hotel rooms built at the rear of the property.

Mr. Casey died Thursday.

He was married to Emmy Patten Casey, daughter of Cartter Patten.

Due to Covid-19 a small private service will be held. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be held once the church re-opens.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.