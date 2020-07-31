 Friday, July 31, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Choo Choo Founder B. Allen Casey Dies At 86

Friday, July 31, 2020
B. Allen Casey
B. Allen Casey

Chattanooga Choo Choo founder Beverly Allen Casey, Jr., 86, of Lookout Mountain, Tn., has died at 86.

Mr. Casey led a group that saved the former Terminal Station on South Market Street not long after the city's other great old train depot, the Union Station, had been torn down.

Terminal Station was saved from the wrecking ball by the Casey group who were inspired by the famed song "Chattanooga Choo Choo."

The Casey group invested $4 million before its grand opening on April 11, 1973.

Guests could stay in restored railroad cars as well as hotel rooms built at the rear of the property.

Mr. Casey died Thursday.

He was married to Emmy Patten Casey, daughter of Cartter Patten. 

Due to Covid-19 a small private service will be held. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be held once the church re-opens.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.


Earlier this morning, the HCSO was notified by the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk's Office of a potential scam that involves citizens receiving phone calls from 423-209-7600 which is the primary trunk line for Hamilton County Sessions Court (209-7600). The number is apparently a cloned number which leads people to believe they are receiving an official call from the court.

Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire In Sale Creek Friday Afternoon

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon in Sale Creek. At 4:53 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a mobile home fire at 15208 Slabtown Road. The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Deptartment responded to the scene and reported a fully involved trailer fire. Once firefighters confirmed the home was unoccupied, they conducted a defensive attack to get the fire under

Respect And Support For Both District 2 Candidates

Roy Exum: 'Manny' And Other Things

With tomorrow as the last day for "early voting" in Tennessee's primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established "swamp" dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that "Dr. Manny" Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice

Roy Exum: 'Manny' And Other Things

With tomorrow as the last day for “early voting” in Tennessee’s primary election, which will be held next Thursday, much of the nation has become entranced by the down-to-the-wire coin toss between a true outsider and an established “swamp” dweller. And for the life of me, I struggle with those voters who have yet to discover that “Dr. Manny” Sethi is overwhelmingly the best choice ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Open New CHI Memorial Stadium On Saturday; Contest Is Sold Out

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will christen their new CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday. They face Tucson FC in a 5 p.m. contest that is sold out. The new stadium is at 6198 Mack Smith Road. Red Wolves officials said they are ready with a COVID readiness plan. All transactions will be cash-less. There will be a clear bag policy so there is no hands-on bag checking. Hand sanitizer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Faces Soda City Football Club On Saturday

The high-scoring Chattanooga Football Club has a chance to win their first trophy as a professional club on Saturday night against Soda City FC. While CFC has a chance to win the Independent Cup with a victory, their coach said he still wants to tinker with the lineup, if ever so slightly. “We believe that we’re going to open August 8 in NISA play, so we’re basically nine ... (click for more)


