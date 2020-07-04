 Saturday, July 4, 2020 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Unity Group Says Accident By Avondale Rec Center Shows Dangers Of Building It Close To Busy Road

Saturday, July 4, 2020

An accident on Friday at the Avondale Recreation Center shows the dangers of building it so close to a busy road, officials of the Unity Group said.

Police said there were no injuries in the car accident.

Sherman Matthews Jr., chairman, said, "We are prayerful that there are no lingering injuries or long term  ramifications that develop with the unfortunate accident the community witnessed at the Avondale Recreational Center.

"This incident reminds us of the concerns that were raised throughout the community about the wisdom of placing a recreational center so close to the intersection of a well-traveled thoroughfare.

"There were similar misgivings given about the specific architectural layout of the building, which included pedestrian traffic, adequate and sufficient staffing, concrete bleachers, the size of the gymnasium, and whether the locker rooms could be properly monitored.

"In lieu of this incident, we would hope that the safety and security precautions of the Avondale Rec Center are immediately reviewed, and that all the proper mechanisms and enhancements that would aide and assist  this objective be implemented without further delay."


July 4, 2020

July 4, 2020

July 4, 2020

