Several Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Wedding In Collegedale

Saturday, July 4, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department has announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Hicks-Herring wedding held on June, 27 at the Collegedale Commons, 4950 Swinyar Dr., in Collegedale. The rehearsal dinner was held at the same location on June 26. Several people that attended the wedding have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department recommends being tested as soon as possible. Officials said, "If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC."

“We know that exposures are likely to happen as long as people gather in groups,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We recommend staying at home or, if you must go, keeping six feet from others, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing resumes Monday at the following locations and times:

  • East Lake Academy of Fine Arts, 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, Monday, July 6, through Sunday July 12, 7AM-11AM. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through. Call 423-315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

  • East Lake Courts, 2600 4th Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37407, Monday, July 6, 11AM-3PM. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up only.

  • Olivet Baptist Church, 740 M.L.K. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37402, Saturday, July 11, 10AM-1PM, and Sunday, July 12, 12PM-3PM. Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

Testing sites can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:


Photo Gallery: Fourth Of July Scenes In Chattanooga

Chattanoogans enjoyed a warm and sunny Fourth of July on Saturday. (click for more)

Unity Group Says Accident By Avondale Rec Center Shows Dangers Of Building It Close To Busy Road

An accident on Friday at the Avondale Recreation Center shows the dangers of building it so close to a busy road, officials of the Unity Group said. Police said there were no injuries in the car accident. Sherman Matthews Jr., chairman, said, " We are prayerful that there are no lingering injuries or long term ramifications that develop with the unfortunate accident the community ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selfish, Self-Centered And Dangerous

“Our body, our choice” anti masking folks chanted. I would bet good money many of the same folks are “pro life” when it comes to women’s healthcare, too, not realizing the irony. Some will try to convince (distract) you from wearing a mask saying it isn’t healthy, but medical workers wear them all the time without harm. So why is it wearing a mask is such a flash point? How ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fourth Of July 2020

Several weeks ago my dear friend and the world’s best photographer, Robin Hood, told me he was sending a copy of one of his latest books, “A Century of Impact,” that his company, Grandin Hood, recently delivered to the National Parks Conservation Association. Perfect, I told myself, because after six months of being sequestered with leg problems and COVID-19 fright, what greater ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


