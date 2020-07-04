Several Test Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Wedding In Collegedale

The Hamilton County Health Department has announced a COVID-19 exposure at the Hicks-Herring wedding held on June, 27 at the Collegedale Commons, 4950 Swinyar Dr., in Collegedale. The rehearsal dinner was held at the same location on June 26. Several people that attended the wedding have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department recommends being tested as soon as possible. Officials said, "If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC ."

“We know that exposures are likely to happen as long as people gather in groups,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We recommend staying at home or, if you must go, keeping six feet from others, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing resumes Monday at the following locations and times:

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts, 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, Monday, July 6, through Sunday July 12, 7AM-11AM. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through. Call 423-315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

East Lake Courts, 2600 4th Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37407, Monday, July 6, 11AM-3PM. Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up only.

Olivet Baptist Church, 740 M.L.K. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37402, Saturday, July 11, 10AM-1PM, and Sunday, July 12, 12PM-3PM. Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

Testing sites can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage .

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources: