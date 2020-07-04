Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Has 1,428 More Cases

Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths, making the total five in two days, Health Department officials said on Saturday. The total is now 35.

Hamilton County recorded 36 new coronavirus cases. The cases have reached 2,818 in Hamilton County.

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,428, bringing the total to 50,140, state health officials said.

There were four more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 637.

Officials said 35 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,860.

Davidson County is listed with 118 deaths. It has had 10,726 cases - up from 10,450.

Shelby County has had 198 deaths - up one - and 11,560 cases - up 415.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 1,1421 cases - up 36.

Bledsoe County is at 619 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 12 more cases, bringing the total to 674. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 278 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 70 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 38 cases - up five - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 84 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 232 cases and now 18 deaths.



Monroe County is at 138 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 45 cases - up one.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,593 cases and has 52 deaths.



There are 1,268 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths.

Free Health Department testing opportunities in Hamilton County are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

Health Department testing sites are closed Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend.

Testing continues in Hamilton County. During the week of Monday, June 29-Friday, July 3, the Hamilton County Health Department tested 3,299 people at their Brainerd High School testing site.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

· COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

· English Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

· Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/SaludHamiltonTN/

· YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

· YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

· Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/