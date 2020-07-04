 Saturday, July 4, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Has 1,428 More Cases

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths, making the total five in two days, Health Department officials said on Saturday. The total is now 35.

 

Hamilton County recorded 36 new coronavirus cases. The cases have reached 2,818 in Hamilton County.

 

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,428, bringing the total to 50,140, state health officials said.

There were four more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 637.

Officials said 35 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,860.

Davidson County is listed with 118 deaths. It has had 10,726 cases - up from 10,450. 

Shelby County has had 198 deaths - up one - and 11,560 cases - up 415.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 1,1421 cases - up 36.

Bledsoe County is at 619 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 12 more cases, bringing the total to 674. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 278 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 70 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 38 cases - up five - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 84 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 232 cases and now 18 deaths.


Monroe County is at 138 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 45 cases - up one.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,593 cases and has 52 deaths.

There are 1,268 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths. 

 

Free Health Department testing opportunities in Hamilton County are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

 

Health Department testing sites are closed Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend.

 

Testing continues in Hamilton County. During the week of Monday, June 29-Friday, July 3, the Hamilton County Health Department tested 3,299 people at their Brainerd High School testing site.

 

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

 

·        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

·        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

·        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

·        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

·        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

·        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

·        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth

 

 


July 4, 2020

Chattanooga Fire Department Investigating 2 Suspicious Commercial Fires In Hixson

July 4, 2020

Georgia Reports Record 5,610 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

July 4, 2020

Photo Gallery: Fourth Of July Scenes In Chattanooga


The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating two suspicious commercial fires on Hixson Pike. The businesses involved are in close proximity to one another and the fires took place around ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 93,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 5,610. That is far more than the previous one day record. There have ... (click for more)

Chattanoogans enjoyed a warm and sunny Fourth of July on Saturday. (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Fire Department Investigating 2 Suspicious Commercial Fires In Hixson

The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating two suspicious commercial fires on Hixson Pike. The businesses involved are in close proximity to one another and the fires took place around the same time on the afternoon of July 4. They were also similar in nature. The CFD responded first to 4221 Hixson Pike, the Precision Tune Auto Care at 3:35 p.m. Quint 16 ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports Record 5,610 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 93,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 5,610. That is far more than the previous one day record. There have been 2,857 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 1 more since Friday. Hospitalizations are at 11,743 - up 90 since Friday. Whitfield County has 57 new cases ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selfish, Self-Centered And Dangerous

“Our body, our choice” anti masking folks chanted. I would bet good money many of the same folks are “pro life” when it comes to women’s healthcare, too, not realizing the irony. Some will try to convince (distract) you from wearing a mask saying it isn’t healthy, but medical workers wear them all the time without harm. So why is it wearing a mask is such a flash point? How ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fourth Of July 2020

Several weeks ago my dear friend and the world’s best photographer, Robin Hood, told me he was sending a copy of one of his latest books, “A Century of Impact,” that his company, Grandin Hood, recently delivered to the National Parks Conservation Association. Perfect, I told myself, because after six months of being sequestered with leg problems and COVID-19 fright, what greater ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors