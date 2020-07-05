Couple Seriously Injured In Wreck After Fleeing Troopers In Catoosa County

A couple was seriously injured in a wreck in Catoosa County after fleeing state troopers on Friday night.

Mardel January, 55, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital. David Elliott, 41, was also taken to Erlanger.

A trooper began following a suspected stolen car when the vehicle sped up to speeds as high as 110 mph.

The vehicle, while on I-75 southbound, ran into the guard rail twice.

The second collision caused it to overturn.

The GSP said Elliott had warrants for failure to appear in Idaoho and was driving on a suspended license out of Missouri.

They said Ms. January had suspected meth with her.