Couple Seriously Injured In Wreck After Fleeing Troopers In Catoosa County

Sunday, July 5, 2020

A couple was seriously injured in a wreck in Catoosa County after fleeing state troopers on Friday night.

Mardel January, 55, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital. David Elliott, 41, was also taken to Erlanger.

A trooper began following a suspected stolen car when the vehicle sped up to speeds as high as 110 mph.

The vehicle, while on I-75 southbound, ran into the guard rail twice.

The second collision caused it to overturn.

The GSP said Elliott had warrants for failure to appear in Idaoho and was driving on a suspended license out of Missouri.

They said Ms. January had suspected meth with her.


Opinion

Time To Examine Tax Breaks For Churches

Churches are classified for tax purposes as 501(c)(3) organizations. This means contributions to them are generally tax deductible and they pay no property taxes on their real estate facilities. In return for this there are certain restrictions they must follow, the most important being: "Specifically, 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in excessive political

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Due to my strong belief that 'country comes before self,' this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th? A crafty teacher

Sports

Owens Rolls Through Ohio With Another Victory Saturday; Courtney Sweeps KMSA Tennessee Weekend; Chattanooga's Brooks Wins At Fort Payne

In Ohio the "O-Show" keeps a rollin' Saturday celebrating the 4th of July with win #10 of the 2020 Dirt Late Model season. The Newport, Tn., racer Jimmy Owens (#20) pocketed another $12,000 extending his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series points lead at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The "Ramirez Motorsports, Tommy Pope Construction, Red Line Oil" sponsored Vic Hill powered Rocket racer

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN'S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN,


