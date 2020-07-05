Georgia Reports 2,197 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 95,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,197.There have been 2,860 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - three more since Saturday.Hospitalizations are at 11,775 - up 32 since Saturday.Whitfield County has 51 new cases for a total of 1,326 and has had 13 deaths. Officials said 64 have been hospitalized.Walker County has one new case at 344 and remains at 12 deaths.18 have been hospitalized.Dade County is remains at 74 cases and one death. Four have been hospitalized.Catoosa County remains at 323 cases and eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County still has 67 cases, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 9 new cases, for a total of 774 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 588 cases, up six from Saturday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added two cases since Friday for a total of 438 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. 44 have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 8,652 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,758 cases and has 246 deaths. There are now 6,905 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,645 cases and remains at 173 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,991 cases and remains at 155 deaths.