Georgia Reports 2,197 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths

Sunday, July 5, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 95,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus -  an increase of 2,197.

There have been 2,860 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - three more since Saturday.

Hospitalizations are at 11,775 - up 32 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 51 new cases for a total of 1,326 and has had 13 deaths. Officials said 64 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has one new case at 344 and remains at 12 deaths.
18 have been hospitalized.

Dade County is remains at 74 cases and one death. Four have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County remains at 323 cases and eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County still has 67 cases, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 9 new cases, for a total of 774 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 588 cases, up six from Saturday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added two cases since Friday for a total of 438 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. 44 have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 8,652 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,758 cases and has 246 deaths. There are now 6,905 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,645 cases and remains at 173 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,991 cases and remains at 155 deaths.

Shooting On Hickory Valley Road Leaves Man In Critical Condition

Dalton City Council Meeting Canceled Due To City Employee Testing Positive For Covid

Dalton City Council Meeting Canceled Due To City Employee Testing Positive For Covid

The regularly-scheduled meeting of the City of Dalton Mayor and Council has been canceled. The meeting has been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the city staff assigned to City Hall recently tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and the meeting is being canceled to allow time for the building to be cleaned and for work areas to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To Examine Tax Breaks For Churches - And Response

Churches are classified for tax purposes as 501(c)(3) organizations. This means contributions to them are generally tax deductible and they pay no property taxes on their real estate facilities. In return for this there are certain restrictions they must follow, the most important being: "Specifically, 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in excessive political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Due to my strong belief that ‘country comes before self,’ this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th? A crafty teacher ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Rolls Through Ohio With Another Victory Saturday; Courtney Sweeps KMSA Tennessee Weekend; Chattanooga's Brooks Wins At Fort Payne

In Ohio the "O-Show" keeps a rollin' Saturday celebrating the 4th of July with win #10 of the 2020 Dirt Late Model season. The Newport, Tn., racer Jimmy Owens (#20) pocketed another $12,000 extending his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series points lead at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The "Ramirez Motorsports, Tommy Pope Construction, Red Line Oil" sponsored Vic Hill powered Rocket racer ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


