A car ran into the Mr. Trophy store on Dayton Boulevard Saturday.

The driver was traveling north on Dayton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he jumped the curb, knocking down a telephone pole and a light pole, then hit the corner of Mr. Trophy building.

According to first responders on the scene, the driver was inebriated, had no insurance, and the wrong tags on his car.

The driver was sent to Erlanger in serious condition with multiple broken bones.