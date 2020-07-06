Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARRIAGA-CIFUENTES, INGLER OSBELY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GERARDO, TORIBIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HYATTE, LAVONTE D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|JONES, DYLAN JADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOVERN, TERESA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MATIAS, YUNI BERDUO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|MCBRAYER, JARRETT B
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATE
|
|MITCHELL, ERICA D
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- FALSE REPORTS
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PERALTA MELENDEZ, YESSIKA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PETERS, LEE KALY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|PHAN, THANH HUONG THI
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PITTS, LATONYA ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|POWERS, DARRLY SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/16/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|THOMAS, ANDRE D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMPSON, TRYEL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WATKINS, JAMAL KENDALL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WHITTLE, HAYLEE NICLOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|