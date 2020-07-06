Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARRIAGA-CIFUENTES, INGLER OSBELY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GERARDO, TORIBIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HYATTE, LAVONTE D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, DYLAN JADE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LOVERN, TERESA BROOK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MATIAS, YUNI BERDUO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE MCBRAYER, JARRETT B

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATE MITCHELL, ERICA D

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PERALTA MELENDEZ, YESSIKA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PETERS, LEE KALY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY PHAN, THANH HUONG THI

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PITTS, LATONYA ANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE POWERS, DARRLY SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/16/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT