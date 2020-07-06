Georgia Reports 1,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 1,548.There have been 2,878 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 18 more since Sunday.Hospitalizations are at 11,919 - up 144 since Sunday.Whitfield County has 40 new cases for a total of 1,366 and has had 14 deaths. Officials said 69 have been hospitalized.Walker County has one new case at 345 and remains at 12 deaths.18 have been hospitalized.Dade County has one new case for a total of 75 cases and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has one new case for 324 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County still has 67 cases, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 14 new cases, for a total of 788 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 594 cases, up six from Sunday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added eight cases since Sunday for a total of 446 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. 44 have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 8,883 cases and 316 deaths. Cobb County has 5,857 cases and has 246 deaths. There are now 7,050 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,787 cases and 174 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,001 cases and remains at 155 deaths.