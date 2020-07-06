Georgia Reports 1,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths

 Monday, July 6, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus -  an increase of 1,548.

There have been 2,878 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 18 more since Sunday.

Hospitalizations are at 11,919 - up 144 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 40 new cases for a total of 1,366 and has had 14 deaths. Officials said 69 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has one new case at 345 and remains at 12 deaths.
18 have been hospitalized.

Dade County has one new case for a total of 75 cases and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has one new case for 324 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County still has 67 cases, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 14 new cases, for a total of 788 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 594 cases, up six from Sunday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added eight cases since Sunday for a total of 446 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. 44 have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 8,883 cases and 316 deaths. Cobb County has 5,857 cases and has 246 deaths. There are now 7,050 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,787 cases and 174 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,001 cases and remains at 155 deaths.

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger’s downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the “ no divert” policy. This policy put undo pressure on every ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

J.R.R Tolkien, who quite famously wrote books like ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, made a very astute observation one day before he died almost 50 years ago. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us.” None of us knows when the bell will toll, so my sole responsibility is to squeeze the most and best and brightest out of “the time given me” and I enjoy ... (click for more)

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


