 Monday, July 6, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has High Number In Hospital With Coronavirus; Deaths Stay At 35

Monday, July 6, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 724, bringing the total to 52,155, state health officials said on Monday. Of the total, 31,020 have recovered.

There were seven more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 653.

Officials said 26 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,897.

Tennessee has now passed 900,000 on its testing program.

Hamilton County has had 38 more coronavirus cases, health department officials said. That brings the total to 2,909.

 

Deaths from the virus remain at 35.

 

There are 55 people in Chattanooga hospitals with coronavirus - the highest number since early June. Thirty-one are Hamilton County residents.

 

There are 17 in intensive care at local hospitals.

 

Davidson County is listed with 117 deaths. It has had 12,203 cases up from 11,089. There are 136 people in the hospitals at Nashville with the virus. Officials said 8,015 have recovered.

Shelby County has had 200 deaths and 12,019 cases. There have been 190 newly confirmed cases.

Knoxville has had three more deaths, bringing the total to eight. It has had 1,209 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 621 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 18 more cases, bringing the total to 725. There have now been four deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 285 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 74 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 41 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 61 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 88 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 239 cases and now 18 deaths.


Monroe County is at 141 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 45 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,636 cases and has 52 deaths.

There are 1,340 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths. 

 

Free Health Department testing opportunities in Hamilton County are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

 

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

 

·        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

·        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

·        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

·        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

·        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

·        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

·        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth

 


July 6, 2020

13 People Killed In Georgia During July 4th Holiday Travel Period

July 6, 2020

Hamilton County Has High Number In Hospital With Coronavirus; Deaths Stay At 35

July 6, 2020

Georgia Reports 1,548 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths


Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 12 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 13 deaths across Georgia during the July Fourth holiday travel period. This year, the holiday travel period ... (click for more)

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 724, bringing the total to 52,155, state health officials said on Monday. Of the total, 31,020 have recovered. There were seven more deaths in the ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 1,548. There have been 2,878 people in the state who have died from ... (click for more)



Breaking News

13 People Killed In Georgia During July 4th Holiday Travel Period

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 12 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 13 deaths across Georgia during the July Fourth holiday travel period. This year, the holiday travel period was 54 hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Friday, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Statewide, Georgia state troopers investigated 180 traffic crashes that resulted in 96 injuries. Troopers ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has High Number In Hospital With Coronavirus; Deaths Stay At 35

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 724, bringing the total to 52,155, state health officials said on Monday. Of the total, 31,020 have recovered. There were seven more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 653. Officials said 26 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,897. Tennessee has now passed 900,000 on its testing program. Hamilton County has had 38 more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger’s downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the “ no divert” policy. This policy put undo pressure on every ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

J.R.R Tolkien, who quite famously wrote books like ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, made a very astute observation one day before he died almost 50 years ago. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us.” None of us knows when the bell will toll, so my sole responsibility is to squeeze the most and best and brightest out of “the time given me” and I enjoy ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors