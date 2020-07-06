Hamilton County Has High Number In Hospital With Coronavirus; Deaths Stay At 35

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 724, bringing the total to 52,155, state health officials said on Monday. Of the total, 31,020 have recovered.



There were seven more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 653.

Officials said 26 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,897.

Tennessee has now passed 900,000 on its testing program.

Hamilton County has had 38 more coronavirus cases, health department officials said. That brings the total to 2,909.

Deaths from the virus remain at 35.

There are 55 people in Chattanooga hospitals with coronavirus - the highest number since early June. Thirty-one are Hamilton County residents.

There are 17 in intensive care at local hospitals.

Davidson County is listed with 117 deaths. It has had 12,203 cases up from 11,089. There are 136 people in the hospitals at Nashville with the virus. Officials said 8,015 have recovered.

Shelby County has had 200 deaths and 12,019 cases. There have been 190 newly confirmed cases.

Knoxville has had three more deaths, bringing the total to eight. It has had 1,209 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 621 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 18 more cases, bringing the total to 725. There have now been four deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 285 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 74 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 41 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 61 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 88 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 239 cases and now 18 deaths.



Monroe County is at 141 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 45 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,636 cases and has 52 deaths.



There are 1,340 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths.

Free Health Department testing opportunities in Hamilton County are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

