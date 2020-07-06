 Monday, July 6, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TBI Releases 2 New Crime Data Publications

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two publications, detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee, along with one detailing violence directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers.

Among the findings of Tennessee Hate Crime 2019:

-  Overall, the number of incidents indicated as bias-motivated decreased by 36% from 2018 to 2019.

-  Property crime offenses accounted for 21.5%, with the remainder of bias-motivated crimes being those designated as being ‘Crimes Against Persons.’

-  Assault offenses were the most frequently reported bias-motivated offenses in 2019.

-  Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry bias was the most frequently reported known bias in 2019 at 72.1%, with Anti-Black/African American comprising 48.8% of the total reported number of hate crime.

Among the findings of Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA) 2019:

-  In 2019, there were a total of 2,416 LEOKA victims reported across Tennessee.

-  The number of reported LEOKA offenses increased by 29.3% from 2016 to 2019.

-  The most frequently reported offense was simple assault, at 57.6%.

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies, to provide the data necessary to produce these reports,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program that continues to give our state helpful insight on the volume and nature of crime.”

Both reports are available for review and download on the TBI’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tbi/divisions/cjis-division/recent-publications.html.


July 6, 2020

Erlanger's Problems Started Long Before Will Jackson

I, too, am a former Erlanger employee. I loved my 28 years there and was devastated when I was laid off three years ago. Roy, I find it incredulous that you think that Erlanger's downward spiral began in the few short months that Will Jackson has taken the helm. It started when Kevin Spiegel started the " no divert" policy. This policy put undo pressure on every

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

J.R.R Tolkien, who quite famously wrote books like 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings', made a very astute observation one day before he died almost 50 years ago. "All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us." None of us knows when the bell will toll, so my sole responsibility is to squeeze the most and best and brightest out of "the time given me" and I enjoy

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. "Joe" Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


