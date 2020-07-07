Families Will Have 3 Options For School This Fall

Families will have three options for returning students this fall, according to Tim Hensley of the Hamilton County Department of Education.

The #HCSReopening Plan gives families options, so they can choose the learning environment that is best for their child. Hamilton County Schools is offering three options:



• Option #1 - HCS Learning Continuum - The HCS Learning Continuum option will follow the phases outlined in the HCS Reentry Plan. Depending on which phase the district is in during the school year, students will be learning through either remote learning, face-to-face instruction, or a hybrid combination of remote learning and face-to-face instruction in the classroom.

See the graphic below for more information about each specific phase.• Option #2 - HCS at Home Program - All HCS families have the option to choose the HCS at Home remote learning program where the child will learn remotely at home but continue to be taught by their base school teachers and be enrolled in their base school. Families selecting this option will need to stay in the option for the full semester. Option #2 is not associated with the phase the district is in during the year because all learning is from home. Families will be able to sign their child up for this option starting Thursday, July 9. Be on the lookout for an email from the district about the HCS at Home program.• Option #3 - Hamilton County Virtual School - This program requires enrolling at Hamilton County Virtual School as your child’s base school. The programming is self-directed and self-paced, with more reliance on parents for curriculum support and engagement. This school supports students in grades K-12. Hamilton County Virtual School has been a part of the school district for several years but may now be a choice parents would like to consider who may not have thought about in the past.