According to Directive No. 1 of the Hamilton County Health Officer Effective July 10 - All businesses shall post signage in a place visible to those entering their business to remind customers to wear facial coverings.The following verbiage is approved by the Hamilton County Health Department:“As directed by the Hamilton County Health Department, any person entering this building shall wear a facial covering.”“Según las directrices del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hamilton, toda persona que entre en este edificio deberá llevar puesta una cubierta facial.”Sample signs are available on the Health Department’s print resource page.This verbiage is available for reference on their FAQ page.

Sheriff Hammond Says Focus On Mask Enforcement Will Be Warnings, Not Jail Or Fines

Crash On Shallowford Ties Up Traffic On Tuesday Afternoon

Businesses Must Post Signs On Mask Wearing

Sheriff Jim Hammond discussed how the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing the new mask mandate during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. People who do not wear a mask in ... (click for more)

A crash on Shallowford Road on Tuesday afternoon caused major traffic back-ups. The accident happened in front of the Walmart. (click for more)