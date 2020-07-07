Crash On Shallowford Ties Up Traffic On Tuesday Afternoon

A crash on Shallowford Road on Tuesday afternoon caused major traffic back-ups.
The accident happened in front of the Walmart.
July 7, 2020
Sheriff Jim Hammond discussed how the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing the new mask mandate during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. People who do not wear a mask in ... (click for more)
A crash on Shallowford Road on Tuesday afternoon caused major traffic back-ups.
The accident happened in front of the Walmart. (click for more)
According to Directive No. 1 of the Hamilton County Health Officer Effective July 10 - All businesses shall post signage in a place visible to those entering their business to remind customers ... (click for more)
Sheriff Jim Hammond discussed how the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing the new mask mandate during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. People who do not wear a mask in crowded public areas or in businesses can be fined $50 or face up to 30 days in jail. However, Sheriff Hammond said that he did not want to focus on sending people to jail or even fining them, ... (click for more)
Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale:
Southside Pioneer!
From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades.
1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive. ... (click for more)
I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead.
But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC is partnering with Vfl Wolfsburg for a special webinar detailing life as a Bundesliga academy player and what Academy coaches at the top level in Germany are looking for in their players. In their webinar titled “What It Takes”, Vfl Wolfsburg Academy will share stories from their Academy, insight as to what really is going through an Academy coach’s mind as they evaluate ... (click for more)
A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family.
Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)