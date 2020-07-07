Georgia Reports 3,406 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 100,470 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,406.There have been 2,899 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Monday.Hospitalizations are at 12,226 - up 307 since Monday.Whitfield County has 98 new cases for a total of 1,464 and has had 15 deaths, up one since Monday. Officials said 70 have been hospitalized, up one from Monday.Walker County has three new case at 348 and remains at 12 deaths and 18 hospitalized.Dade County has one new case for a total of 76 cases and remains at one death.Four have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has none new cases for 333 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has six new cases for a total of 73 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had one additional hospitalization, for a total of five.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 19 new cases, for a total of 807 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 629 cases, up 35 from Monday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 11 cases since Monday, for a total of 457 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 9,066 cases and remains at 316 deaths. Cobb County has 6,082 cases and has 247 deaths, up one from Monday. There are now 7,158 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and it remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 9,972 cases and remains at 174 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,030 cases and remains at 155 deaths.