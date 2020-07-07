City Council Approves Resolution Declaring Racism A Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga

Members of the City Council on Tuesday night approved a resolution by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod "declaring racism as a public health crisis in the city of Chattanooga."

Voting in favor were Ms. Coonrod, Carol Berz, Jerry Mitchell, Erskine Oglesby, Anthony Byrd and Russell Gilbert.

Council members Ken Smith and Darrin Ledford said they approved the aims of the resolution, but objected to some of the "cut and paste" language. They said there should have been more discussion, including bringing in experts on racism to spell out the ties between racism and the health of some poorer populations.

Chairman Chip Henderson answered present. He said, "I'm not sure it would make any difference even if it did pass."

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "For 400 years we've had this conversation. For three years you have tabled it repeatedly. As always, this council refuses to do anything. This issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later."

She said the resolution "won't change the hearts of some people," but she said it would be a start toward examining policies that she said perpetuate racism. She said, "It's a conversation that is very hard to have, but it's needed."

Vice Chairman Smith said, "I definitely recognize that racism is real," but he said he was searching "for a draft of the resolution that I could support." He said, "I'd love to have a full meeting to explain it more and hear where health issues have been tied to racism."

Councilman Oglesby said, "This is something we've been talking about for centuries. Talk and talk and talk and we're still where we are. This (delay) is not an option. We have to make sure we make headway in improving the lives of those in the black and brown communities."

Councilman Gilbert said, "African Americans have more diabetes and heart failure. So we need to start today to see what we can put in place to help."

Councilman Ledford said, "Racism is real. I get it, but I don't think this is the right start with this language. It's a bit divisive for our community as a whole."

He added, "I had hoped for a chance to provide additional context through conversation and for personal inclusion, but that opportunity was not afforded. I think it unwise for any body to adopt copy and paste legislation without a complete legislative process. I love my community and my vote doesn't change my commitment to my colleagues and to improving the lives of every resident of Chattanooga."

The resolution says:

A RESOLUTION DECLARING RACISM AS A PUBLIC

HEALTH CRISIS IN THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA.

______________________________________________________



WHEREAS, the foundation of America is rooted in racism. The Black experience in

America was one of chattel slavery and Jim Crow Black labor formed the economic base for

American life yet Black America is still subject to hardships and disadvantages in every area of

life; and

WHEREAS, health disparities have existed in America since the birth of our nation. We

now are witnessing a pandemic where Black patients are dying at 2.4 times the rate of White

people. Black citizens are suffering in-part due to long standing, unaddressed health disparities

such as a lack of accessibility to quality health care; and

WHEREAS, current events of 2020 illustrate racism negatively impacts the lives of Black

people; COVID-19, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter movement have helped to

highlight how racism, not race, causes disproportionately higher rates of homelessness,

incarceration, and economic hardships for African Americans. Racism can be seen across both

institutional and interpersonal levels - operating over the course of time and across generations;

and

WHEREAS, the repercussions of historical racism cover every aspect of life, including,

but not limited to, discriminatory lending practices of the 20th Century known as “redlining”

inhibited the accumulation of familial wealth, limited access to quality food, reduced life

expectancy, increased rates of lead poisoning, limited access to clean water, higher rates of infant mortality, and bias in the medical professions towards black women demonstrate the current

impact of racism; and

WHEREAS, endemic racial bias within public institutions has been and continues to affect

Black Americans. This shows up in all aspects of social society where Black children are viewed

as older than their White counterparts, receive harsher punishments in both the education and

juvenile justice systems than their White counterparts, they are more often subject to punitive

methods versus therapeutic methods than their White counterparts regarding alleged behavioral

issues. This treatment follows Black Americans into adulthood through the court system via cash

bail, longer jail sentences, inadequate venues for voting, purging of voter rolls affecting Black

Americans in greater numbers than their White counterparts.

THEREFORE, the City of Chattanooga is engaging directly in a reform agenda for public

safety based on research and significant input from residents to fight racism wherever it is found

within our systems. This includes recommendations on reforming the Police Department, the

recommendation to push subpoena power for citizen oversight board to improve accountability

and transparency, in order to build trust between residents and our Police Department; and

THEREFORE, the City of Chattanooga also has recently proposed strategies to address

racial inequities in the Black Community by forming the Mayor’s Office of Community

Resilience. Office of Community Resilience is forming with the intent on recognizing that not

everyone in Chattanooga has the same opportunities to be healthy; recognizing the differences in

economics, housing, and health based upon race, ethnicity, sex, neighborhood, income, education,

sexual orientation, gender identity, and other factors; recognizing national research which

demonstrates that the neighborhood one lives in directly impacts ones access to quality housing, a

good job, and a good education. Healthy neighbors have a greater impact on one’s health than

genetics or access to care. The Office of Community Resilience also recognizes that Black people

are not thriving at the same rates as their White counterparts in these areas; and

THEREFORE, the City of Chattanooga recognizes the privileges other Americans

experience which inhibits them from fully understanding how racism impacts Black people in

America. Chattanooga recognizes Black citizens experience certain risks with the performance of

simple tasks such as driving, walking or jogging in neighborhoods. Chattanooga recognizes life

events such as getting a job, purchasing a home, buying a car, or raising a family which comes

with barriers other cultures do not experience; and

THEREFORE, the members of the Chattanooga City Council recognize racism is real.

As a community, we must work together to promote equity and eradicate racism. Moreover this

Council believes NOW is the time to declare racism a public health crisis. The aforementioned

disparities represent a public health crisis which affects us all, and we as a civil society have an

obligation to raise awareness and make sure every sector of our society works to reverse this crisis;

and

FURTHER, the members of the Chattanooga City Council urge our community to

immediately take steps to address, fund, and support areas to strategically reduce the long-term

impact of the social determinants of health by reducing and eliminating preferential treatment for

the majority while subjecting Black, Brown, and poor White people to increased hardships,



NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

CHATTANOOGA, That this City Council does hereby declare racism as a public health crisis in

the City of Chattanooga and recommits our full attention to improving the quality of life and health

of our minority residents. The City of Chattanooga is committed to honestly and directly

addressing minority health inequities, including a systematic, data-driven focus on poverty,

economic mobility, and inequities other factors that may impact the social determinants of health.

Minorities are impacted more greatly by challenges and inequities in many areas, including but

not limited to, Crime, Social Capital, Education, Transportation, Employment, Food Access,

Health Behaviors, Socioeconomic Status, Environmental Exposure, Access to Health Services,

Housing, and Public Safety.

The council on July 14 is considering:

A RESOLUTION URGING THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO CONSIDER AMENDING THE DEFINITION OF “DISCRIMINATORY PRACTICES” AS SET FORTH IN TENNESSEE CODE ANNOTATED § 4-21-102(4) TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING CHARACTERISTICS: ANCESTRY,

DISABILITY, GENDER IDENTITY, MILITARY STATUS, AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION.

It is sponsored by Council members Mitchell and Carol Berz.

Still another resolution on the 14th is

A RESOLUTION CALLING FOR CHANGE IN VOTING PROCEDURES BY THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO GIVE EVERY ELIGIBLE VOTER THE OPPORTUNITY TO CAST THEIR BALLOT WITHOUT THE RISK OF CONTRACTING OR SPREADING COVID-19.