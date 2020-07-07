 Wednesday, July 8, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Discussing Racial Equity Training For Council Members

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

City Council members are discussing racial equity training that is being urged by City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod.

However, some did not go along with her idea of having all council members go through training from a local specialist, Lakweshia Ewing.

Ms. Coonrod highly recommended her, saying she offers a four-week course or seven-week course. Another option mentioned was four hours of training for the council members.

Some council members said city employees are already undergoing GEAR (Government Alliance on Race and Equity) training, and the council members could sit in on those sessions.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "That makes sense. We are already working with GEAR."

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "I don't feel comfortable using GEAR. GEAR can't provide what Maura (city CEO Sullivan) and I are expecting from the training."

She added, "It needs to come from someone who is black or brown."

She said the council members "need to build a racial equity tool kit that will help us frame and inform our decisions."

Some council members said if GEAR is not used that there may need to be a bid or other process to make the selection of a provider.

Chairman Chip Henderson recommended an ad hoc committee of council members who would advise on the scope of the training and what would be the objectives.

Councilwoman Coonrod said that was not acceptable. She said, "Once again we try to dance around. We need action now.

"This needs to be urgent to make it happen. If not, we need to make some personal decisions about where our hearts and minds are."

 

 


