Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BLACK, MELVIN ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BODEY, WAYNE T

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/09/1948

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUSH, TERRELL DONYEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DAVIS, JAMES BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVIS, JEREMY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) DOWNEY, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLEADHILL, EOIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARROD, GRAYSON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOLDER, TRISTAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HORTON, SYMONE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JACKSON, DERRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/23/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND) JORDAN, DEVIN ARMON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KIMBLE, DOMANIQUE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/03/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LONG, RICARDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE MANLEY, MICHEAL ERIC DUANE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANZANO, KRISTEN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MAY, JOSHUA LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) MCKAMEY, MARY L

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/23/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY PALMER, GERALD A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUD USE OF DEBIT CARD) PEACH, JARED MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PUTMAN, DASHAY L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAY, AMANDA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR SAMUEL, ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMS, WESLEY JAMICKIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, HYACINTH K

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/23/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

FACILITATION TO COMMIT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) TWITTY, COREY DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY

FAILURE TO APPEAR VICARS, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WALES, JONATHAN DUANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WARD, JEFFREY K

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION WELCH, NOAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, FRANKLIN CLAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR