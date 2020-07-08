Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
|
|ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BLACK, MELVIN ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BODEY, WAYNE T
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 02/09/1948
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BUSH, TERRELL DONYEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DAVIS, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAVIS, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|DOWNEY, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GLEADHILL, EOIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HARROD, GRAYSON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLDER, TRISTAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HORTON, SYMONE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, DERRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/23/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 2ND)
|
|JORDAN, DEVIN ARMON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KIMBLE, DOMANIQUE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|MANLEY, MICHEAL ERIC DUANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MANZANO, KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MAY, JOSHUA LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|MCKAMEY, MARY L
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/23/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PALMER, GERALD A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUD USE OF DEBIT CARD)
|
|PEACH, JARED MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
|
|SAMUEL, ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, WESLEY JAMICKIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, HYACINTH K
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- FACILITATION TO COMMIT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
|
|TWITTY, COREY DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|VICARS, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WALES, JONATHAN DUANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|WARD, JEFFREY K
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, FRANKLIN CLAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, GLENDA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/07/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|