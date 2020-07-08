Private Company To Exit Operation Of Silverdale Jail After 36 Years

A private company that has been operating the jail facility at Silverdale for 36 years has given notice that it will no longer do so.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he has been notified by CoreCivic that it is exercising its option to get out of its contract with 180 day notice.

He said the private firm that formerly was known as the Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) is exiting Silverdale effective Dec. 30.

Operation of Silverdale will then revert to the sheriff, who already operates the County Jail downtown.

County Mayor Coppinger said it was "an amenable split."

He noted that the county was in a review itself of whether to continue the contract or let the sheriff take it off.

County officials have been moving toward eventually closing the jail on Walnut Street. It has been cited with a number of deficiencies. The plan has been to add more capacity at Silverdale.

The county mayor said CoreCivic owns most of the facilities it operates - except for one other in Florida. He said the company offered to buy Silverdale several years ago, but the county declined.

He said, "I think they continued to operate it as long as they did because this was their first facility in 1984."

County Mayor Coppinger said CoreCivic, with competition from Volkswagen, Amazon and other firms, had been having increasing problems with hiring staff.

He said CoreCivic said it made the decision to leave the facility "after much deliberation."

The county mayor said the company indicated it is willing to stay on beyond Dec. 30 to help out if the county is not ready to take over by the end of the year. He said the county does not expect to have to ask for that extension.