Georgia Reports Late Wednesday Were 3,420 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 More Deaths

Thursday, July 9, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 103,890 confirmed cases of coronavirus -  an increase of 3,420.

There have been 2,922 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 23 more since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are at 12,500 - up 274 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 56 new cases for a total of 1,520 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 72 have been hospitalized, up two from Tuesday.

Walker County has 15 new casew at 363 and remains at 12 deaths and 18 hospitalized.

Dade County has one new case for a total of 77 cases and remains at one death.
Five have been hospitalized, up one since Tuesday.

Catoosa County has one new case for 334 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has three new cases for a total of 76 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 37 new cases, for a total of 844 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 654 cases, up 25 from Tuesday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 13 cases since Tuesday, for a total of 470 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 9,358 cases and at 319 deaths. Cobb County has 6,255 cases and has 248 deaths, up one from Tuesday. There are now 7,362 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and has 175 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 10,237 cases and has 175 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,036 cases and remains at 155 deaths.

2 Suspects In Custody For Aggravated Burglary In Bradley County On June 11

Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Office Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Exposure

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/9/20


Tyler Robinson and Rachael Kiser have been taken into custody after burglarizing a Bradley County residence. On June 11 of 2020, an aggravated burglary was reported in southwestern Bradley

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors has temporarily closed the Assessors Office due to a direct exposure to the Covid-19 virus. The office will be closed for in person assistance effective

(click for more)



2 Suspects In Custody For Aggravated Burglary In Bradley County On June 11

Tyler Robinson and Rachael Kiser have been taken into custody after burglarizing a Bradley County residence. On June 11 of 2020, an aggravated burglary was reported in southwestern Bradley County. The suspects stole items both inside and outside of the residence including several firearms, a crossbow and an ATV. During the initial response to the scene, investigators

Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Office Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Exposure

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors has temporarily closed the Assessors Office due to a direct exposure to the Covid-19 virus. The office will be closed for in person assistance effective Wednesday, and will reopen on July 17. During this quarantine time, the Tax Assessor's staff will be working remotely. The staff will be available during regular hours, Monday to Friday,

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (9)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative

Roy Exum: It's Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington's Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug,

Sports

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed

108 Contenders Take Part In Chattanooga Women's Amateur Golf Tournament At Black Creek

There were 108 women from the nine-member clubs in the Chattanooga Woman's Golf Association who teed up Tuesday at a beautifully manicured Black Creek. The results for the Chattanooga Women's Amateur Tournament: A Division: Gross: Valleybrook (64) - Miller,Thurman, Dycus, Glickman Net: Signal Mtn (56) - B. Burns, Durham, K. Burns, Purchase B Division:


