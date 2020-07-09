Georgia Reports Late Wednesday Were 3,420 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 103,890 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,420.There have been 2,922 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 23 more since Tuesday.Hospitalizations are at 12,500 - up 274 since Tuesday.Whitfield County has 56 new cases for a total of 1,520 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 72 have been hospitalized, up two from Tuesday.Walker County has 15 new casew at 363 and remains at 12 deaths and 18 hospitalized.Dade County has one new case for a total of 77 cases and remains at one death.Five have been hospitalized, up one since Tuesday.Catoosa County has one new case for 334 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has three new cases for a total of 76 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 37 new cases, for a total of 844 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 654 cases, up 25 from Tuesday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 13 cases since Tuesday, for a total of 470 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 9,358 cases and at 319 deaths. Cobb County has 6,255 cases and has 248 deaths, up one from Tuesday. There are now 7,362 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and has 175 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 10,237 cases and has 175 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,036 cases and remains at 155 deaths.