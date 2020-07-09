Chief Roddy Said His Officers Will Not Write Citations To Those Who Do Not Wear Masks

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said Thursday he believes in the need for wearing a mask, but said his officers will not write citations to those who refuse.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger and the County Health Department have mandated mask wearing beginning on Friday to deal with an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Chief Roddy said his officers will be involved in educating people about the need for masks.

Sheriff Jim Hammond earlier said his deputies would first focus on giving warnings.

The violation of the order carries a $50 fine or up to 30 days in jail.