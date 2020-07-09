Bradley County Woman Arrested After Financially Exploiting Elderly Couple By Over $70,000

Victoria Cyrus has been taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person and theft over $60,000.

The victims, an elderly husband and wife both with memory impairment, reported that Ms. Cyrus had previously been employed as their caregiver. On April 28, a report was filed by the husband and wife, which stated that they had been victims of financial crimes.

After an extensive investigation, it was discovered that Ms. Cyrus had taken more than $70,000 while employed as a caregiver for the couple. Throughout the course of her employment, Cyrus obtained two credit cards in the victims’ name and took multiple loans out in their name, among other financial exploitations.

Ms. Cyrus was apprehended on Tuesday.