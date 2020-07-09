Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland.
Click here for the interview, produced by Mix 104.1 WCLE.
July 9, 2020
Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. ... (click for more)
Victoria Cyrus has been taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person and theft over $60,000. ... (click for more)
Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. As he came outside he saw a young black female throw a rock through his front window. He said he did not know the female and that he could not state why she would break his window. After talking ... (click for more)
Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)
A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25.
The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)
As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida.
Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)
Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area.
He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)