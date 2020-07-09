 Friday, July 10, 2020 Weather

Tennessee Supreme Court Issues Order Requiring Facial Coverings In Courthouses

Thursday, July 9, 2020

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday issued an Order requiring all persons entering a courthouse for the purpose of court-related business to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth. The face covering shall be worn at all times while in the building.

The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court first issued an Order declaring a judicial emergency in the state on March 13. The emergency has been extended multiple times through additional Orders. The May 26 Order eased restrictions on in-person hearings, allowed for jury trials to begin after July 3, and allowed judicial districts to continue to operate under their approved plans. Thursday’s Order does not change those provisions and only adds a state-wide face covering requirement.  The face covering requirement is effective Tuesday, July 14, and continues until further order of the Court.

“The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths required the Court to reconsider how to best keep the public, court staff, and judiciary safe while keeping courts as open and accessible as possible,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said.

The face covering requirement is consistent with directives from the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health, and several Tennessee county mayors. The Order provides several exceptions, including for those under age 12 and individuals with a bona fide medical reason. Face coverings are available for free or low cost at https://tnmasksupply.com. Courthouses are also coordinating with local Tennessee Emergency Management Agency offices to have masks available.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN 320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN 320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BANNER, SHADE TAYLOR 2898 SHIPLEY CHURCH RD COOKVILLE, 38501 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. As he came outside he saw a young black female throw a rock through his front window. He said he did not know the female and that he could not state why she would break his window. After talking ... (click for more)

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (11)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Made In His Image

Max Lucado, Pastor Emeritus of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, has been my favorite Christian author for many, many years. Fifteen years ago, he was named as The Best Pastor in the United States and his incredible gift is best found in the comforting words that he has used in almost 100 books. The experts tell us that today there are more than 135 million copies of Lucado’s ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Former Chattanoogan Rick Crawford Was Early Mentor To Lance Armstrong

Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area. He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)


