Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMEY, ALEXANDER
5231 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
CARTER, DYLAN
1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY
625 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2
-----
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
DANIELS, BRIAN ALLEN
9121 BALLEW LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DAVIS, TERRY LEE
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
DOSS, TONY WAY
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
-----
GOCHENOUR, FRANCES ANNE
4823 LAKEHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
GRIFFIN, TERRY LEE
HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HAYNES, TRAVIS FRANKLIN
275 CROW ST APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
HEARD, AMANDA MARIE
241 ANNA AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
HILL, MICHAEL L
4205 MCCAHILL ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNLAWFUL WEAPON
-----
HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE
1001 N NATCHEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
JARRETT, DESMOND DION
4113 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
-----
JONES, KAYANESHIA D
819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
-----
LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114829
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM
3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE
4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPE
-----
MOLINA, CARLOS
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD O 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RAPE
-----
MYREE, JACQUELINE
519 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
PENDERGRASS, BRIDGET MARIE
204 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113422
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
7325 GREENWOOD RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
PINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE
2003 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER PARKING
-----
PLEMONS, JOHNNY WAYNE
3932 PATTON TOWN ROAD OOTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FLOYD CO, GA)
-----
RAMIREZ MENDEZ, ADAU GALINO
,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
RENDER, PORSCHE N
4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
-----
ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE
100 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
-----
SCHILLINGER, GARY LEE
13831 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 Hollister Rd Signal Mountain, 373771529
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
STRICKLAND, KAYLA LESHAY
1679 JED LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
THOMAS, SUMMER ROSE
6007 ARLENA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
-----
THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA
149 FAIN ST NASHVILLE, 37210
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
TURNER, ERIK KEITH
305 SOUTH LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
WHITE, RUSSELL KEVIN
6307 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
-----
WRIGHT, KEALA M
698 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
