AMEY, ALEXANDER

5231 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

CARTER, DYLAN

1841 IVANRBOOK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

CASTEEL, WILLIAM GRADY

625 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2

-----

CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

DANIELS, BRIAN ALLEN

9121 BALLEW LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DAVIS, TERRY LEE

9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

-----

DOSS, TONY WAY

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

-----

GOCHENOUR, FRANCES ANNE

4823 LAKEHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

GRIFFIN, TERRY LEE

HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

HAYNES, TRAVIS FRANKLIN

275 CROW ST APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

HEARD, AMANDA MARIE

241 ANNA AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

HILL, MICHAEL L

4205 MCCAHILL ROAD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNLAWFUL WEAPON

-----

HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE

1001 N NATCHEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

-----

JARRETT, DESMOND DION

4113 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

-----

JONES, KAYANESHIA D

819 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

-----

LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN

314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114829

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

LINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM

3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE

4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN

925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPE

-----

MOLINA, CARLOS

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD O 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD RAPE

-----

MYREE, JACQUELINE

519 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----PENDERGRASS, BRIDGET MARIE204 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113422Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN7325 GREENWOOD RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----PINKERTON, JEFFREY WAYNE2003 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIMPROPER PARKING-----PLEMONS, JOHNNY WAYNE3932 PATTON TOWN ROAD OOTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FLOYD CO, GA)-----RAMIREZ MENDEZ, ADAU GALINOAge at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----RENDER, PORSCHE N4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION-----ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE100 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-----SCHILLINGER, GARY LEE13831 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES1801 Hollister Rd Signal Mountain, 373771529Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----STRICKLAND, KAYLA LESHAY1679 JED LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----THOMAS, SUMMER ROSE6007 ARLENA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)-----THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA149 FAIN ST NASHVILLE, 37210Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----TURNER, ERIK KEITH305 SOUTH LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADINGRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----WHITE, RUSSELL KEVIN6307 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE-----WRIGHT, KEALA M698 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

