Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON
446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BROWNER, JOHNNY L
900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
CAVE, CASEY
1627 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
CISNEROS, RONI HOMERO
989 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN
1631 CEMETRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DAVIS, BETHANY P
3001 DAYTON BLVD APT A3 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DEDMAN, DARIAN J
1726 ST THOMAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
-----
DERRICK, JOSEPH LEBRON
PROPERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
DIXSON, JUSTIN ISAICH
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE
608 GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL
710 WEST 12TH STREET LOUISBURG, 275498998
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W
500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HALL, IAN C
108 HALSEY PINEY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
-----
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST
ASSAULT ON POLICE
-----
HERNANDEZ-OLVERA, GENERO
989 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HERRERA, GLEN BAYLEY
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
HERRERA, JIMMY PAUL
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
-----
HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME
2319 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HURST, JASON MITCHELL
3452 SANDPIPER DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
KIDNAPPING 39130303
-----
JACKSON, JASON G
113 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
-----
JENKINS, AMANDA NICOLE
4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
JOHNSON, DARRON LEE
3632 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121532
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
-----
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LINTICUM, GAGE ALLAN
164 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
LITTLE, ALLAN BOWEN
80 ARBOR MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
-----
MENDOZA-GONZALEZ, JONATHAN ALE
989 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE
8601 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE
9585 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
SCHRADER, BRITTNEY MICHELLE
1410 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
SEXTON, THOMQUISHA LASHONDA
2017 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
-----
SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL
791 DUG ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
-----
SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE
3715 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TEMORES, ALONDRA
4714 DEANN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
THRASHER, LEBRON
2320 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211601
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
-----
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
RAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
-----
WARD, TYLER ALLEN
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795028
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J
5286 ROTORY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
3400 NORTH ALMA SCHOOL ROAD CHANDAR, 85224
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
