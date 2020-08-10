Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON

446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BROWNER, JOHNNY L

900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

CAVE, CASEY

1627 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

CISNEROS, RONI HOMERO

989 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN

1631 CEMETRY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

DAVIS, BETHANY P

3001 DAYTON BLVD APT A3 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DEDMAN, DARIAN J

1726 ST THOMAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

-----

DERRICK, JOSEPH LEBRON

PROPERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

DIXSON, JUSTIN ISAICH

1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

608 GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

614 NORTHERN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL

710 WEST 12TH STREET LOUISBURG, 275498998

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W

500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

12832 NEWMAN GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37327

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

HALL, IAN C

108 HALSEY PINEY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

-----

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST

ASSAULT ON POLICE

-----

HERNANDEZ-OLVERA, GENERO

989 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

HERRERA, GLEN BAYLEY

4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNDERAGE DRINKING

-----

HERRERA, JIMMY PAUL

4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

-----

HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME

2319 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

HURST, JASON MITCHELL

3452 SANDPIPER DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

KIDNAPPING 39130303

-----

JACKSON, JASON G

113 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

-----

JENKINS, AMANDA NICOLE

4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

JOHNSON, DARRON LEE

3632 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121532

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

-----

JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN

7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD

3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

LINTICUM, GAGE ALLAN

164 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

-----

LITTLE, ALLAN BOWEN

80 ARBOR MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN

535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

-----

MENDOZA-GONZALEZ, JONATHAN ALE

989 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE

8601 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

UNDERAGE DRINKING

-----

RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE

9585 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

9607 BARBEE RD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

SCHRADER, BRITTNEY MICHELLE

1410 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

SEXTON, THOMQUISHA LASHONDA

2017 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

-----

SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL

791 DUG ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

-----

SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE

3715 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

TEMORES, ALONDRA

4714 DEANN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNDERAGE DRINKING

-----

THRASHER, LEBRON

2320 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211601

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

-----

TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS

RAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

-----

WARD, TYLER ALLEN

309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795028

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)-----WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J5286 ROTORY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----WITT, MELISSA DAWNE3400 NORTH ALMA SCHOOL ROAD CHANDAR, 85224Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWNER, JOHNNY L

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CAVE, CASEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CISNEROS, RONI HOMERO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, BETHANY P

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DEDMAN, DARIAN J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DIXSON, JUSTIN ISAICH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HERNANDEZ-OLVERA, GENERO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HERRERA, GLEN BAYLEY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING HERRERA, JIMMY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/21/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, JASON G

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) JENKINS, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DARRON LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/06/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/29/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LINTICUM, GAGE ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LITTLE, ALLAN BOWEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/16/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MENDOZA-GONZALEZ, JONATHAN ALE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCHRADER, BRITTNEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/12/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TEMORES, ALONDRA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING THRASHER, LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE