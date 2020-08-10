 Monday, August 10, 2020 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, August 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON
446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BROWNER, JOHNNY L
900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
CAVE, CASEY
1627 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
CISNEROS, RONI HOMERO
989 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
CURTIS, DANIEL GAVIN
1631 CEMETRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DAVIS, BETHANY P
3001 DAYTON BLVD APT A3 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DEDMAN, DARIAN J
1726 ST THOMAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
-----
DERRICK, JOSEPH LEBRON
PROPERTY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
DIXSON, JUSTIN ISAICH
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE
608 GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL
710 WEST 12TH STREET LOUISBURG, 275498998
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W
500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HALL, IAN C
108 HALSEY PINEY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
-----
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST
ASSAULT ON POLICE
-----
HERNANDEZ-OLVERA, GENERO
989 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HERRERA, GLEN BAYLEY
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
HERRERA, JIMMY PAUL
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
-----
HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME
2319 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HURST, JASON MITCHELL
3452 SANDPIPER DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
KIDNAPPING 39130303
-----
JACKSON, JASON G
113 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
-----
JENKINS, AMANDA NICOLE
4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
JOHNSON, DARRON LEE
3632 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121532
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
-----
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LINTICUM, GAGE ALLAN
164 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
LITTLE, ALLAN BOWEN
80 ARBOR MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
-----
MENDOZA-GONZALEZ, JONATHAN ALE
989 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE
8601 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE
9585 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 50 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
SCHRADER, BRITTNEY MICHELLE
1410 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
SEXTON, THOMQUISHA LASHONDA
2017 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
-----
SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL
791 DUG ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
-----
SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE
3715 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TEMORES, ALONDRA
4714 DEANN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
THRASHER, LEBRON
2320 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211601
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
-----
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
RAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
-----
WARD, TYLER ALLEN
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795028
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J
5286 ROTORY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
3400 NORTH ALMA SCHOOL ROAD CHANDAR, 85224
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWNER, JOHNNY L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CAVE, CASEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CISNEROS, RONI HOMERO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, BETHANY P
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEDMAN, DARIAN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DIXSON, JUSTIN ISAICH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EDGERTON, SHENKIA SHONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ENGLAND, NICHOLAS W
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HERNANDEZ-OLVERA, GENERO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERRERA, GLEN BAYLEY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
HERRERA, JIMMY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, JASON G
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
JENKINS, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DARRON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
JOHNSON, TAVARIOUS DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINTICUM, GAGE ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LITTLE, ALLAN BOWEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MENDOZA-GONZALEZ, JONATHAN ALE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PENDERGRASS, WHITLEY CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHRADER, BRITTNEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
SOLOMON, BRIONNA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TEMORES, ALONDRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
THRASHER, LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
WARD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


August 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 10, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 3-9

August 9, 2020

Whitfield Has Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Records 13 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON 446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga LIGHT LAW ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report Aug. 3-9: WOODS ISAIAH ALLEN B/M 22 *** OFFICER HEAD THEFT BY TAKING (M) HARMON NOAH CAIN W/M 32 *** OFFICER SIMPSON FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 13 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,199. There were 3,177 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAGGETT, ARIELE ANDERSON 446 N SEQUOYAH CIR NE CALHOUN, 30701 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ----- BROWNER, JOHNNY L 900 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ----- ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 3-9

Here is the Walker County arrest report Aug. 3-9: WOODS ISAIAH ALLEN B/M 22 *** OFFICER HEAD THEFT BY TAKING (M) HARMON NOAH CAIN W/M 32 *** OFFICER SIMPSON FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, PROBATION (F), FTA (M) HOLDEN NANCY INGRAM W/F 46 *** OFFICER MATTHEWS DISTRIBUTION OF METH, POSSESSION OF METH MITCHELL CODY LAMAR W/M 31 *** OFFICER HOLLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To District 1

I want to thank all of the citizens in District 1 who voted for me to continue being your Hamilton County School Board Representative. After I won the race on Thursday, I was asked by a reporter, “Why do you think the voters in District 1 continue to elect you after 16 years?” I answered, “Because I know what my job is as a school board member. It is to be the voice of the people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whew, Look A’ Here!

I have lived on top of Lookout Mountain for my entire life. My house is in Tennessee but, technically, I grew up in Georgia -- our house was about the length of a football field south of the Tennessee state line, and if we took less than a five-minute ride from where I live now to where I lived then, you couldn’t tell we’d crossed into a different state. Oh, the Tennessee houses ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Falls 2-1 To Michigan Stars

The Michigan Stars scored late in the match for a 2-1 victory over Chattanooga FC on Saturday. It was the start of the fall season of the National Independent Soccer Association. Steven Juncaj broke at 1-1 tie in the 88th minute while hitting an 18-yard shot at Ultimate Soccer Arenas Outdoor Stadium at Pontiac, Mich. After the Stars took the lead, Chattanooga FC had ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Strengthens Roster With New Players Before NISA Fall Season

When Chattanooga’s Football Club travels north for the NISA fall conference opener, there will be some new faces on the trip. The club is proud to announce the signing of defender Shaun Russell in addition to last month’s signing of midfielder David Koloko. Here’s a deeper dive into the new players joining the first team: David Koloko: Koloko is a 6’1” midfielder/defender ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors