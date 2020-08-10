Government Going After 47,000 Tarps Owned By Sadruddin Brothers

The federal government is adding another item of forfeiture against two brothers who in 2017 pledged to build a textile plant in economically distressed Bledsoe County that would provide 1,000 jobs, but later spent grant money on other projects.

Prosecutor Steve Neff said, while investigating the case, the TBI discovered approximately 47,000 tarps in a warehouse in Pikeville.

The government is seeking to add the tarps to the items confiscated against Karim and Rahim Sadruddin.

The pair earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

They are set to be sentenced on Sept.

11.

Governor Bill Haslam had been among those attending the announcement of the plant at Pikeville by the brothers. The plant never opened.

Prosecutor Neff said the brothers used much of the proceeds from a $3 million federal grant and a $230,000 grant from TVA for other projects, including buying tarps that were to go to hurricane victims.

Earlier forfeitures included bank accounts with funds of $808.70, $129,080.98, $1,003.01, $1,700.11, $303.73 and $.91.

Also, real property at 6385 Bellmoore Park Lane, Johns Creek, Ga., real property at 11205 Olbrich Trail, Johns Creek, Ga., and real property at 132 Ferro Street, Pikeville.