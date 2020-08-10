 Monday, August 10, 2020 79.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Government Going After 47,000 Tarps Owned By Sadruddin Brothers

Monday, August 10, 2020

The federal government is adding another item of forfeiture against two brothers who in 2017 pledged to build a textile plant in economically distressed Bledsoe County that would provide 1,000 jobs, but later spent grant money on other projects.

Prosecutor Steve Neff said, while investigating the case, the TBI discovered approximately 47,000 tarps in a warehouse in Pikeville.

The government is seeking to add the tarps to the items confiscated against Karim and Rahim Sadruddin.

The pair earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

They are set to be sentenced on Sept.

11.

Governor Bill Haslam had been among those attending the announcement of the plant at Pikeville by the brothers. The plant never opened.

Prosecutor Neff said the brothers used much of the proceeds from a $3 million federal grant and a $230,000 grant from TVA for other projects, including buying tarps that were to go to hurricane victims.

Earlier forfeitures included bank accounts with funds of $808.70, $129,080.98, $1,003.01,  $1,700.11, $303.73 and $.91.

Also, real property at 6385 Bellmoore Park Lane, Johns Creek, Ga., real property at 11205 Olbrich Trail, Johns Creek, Ga., and real property at 132 Ferro Street, Pikeville.


Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At Mike's Hole In The Wall, Mellow Mushroom Downtown, Reunion Swimming Pool, The Ice Cream Show

Opinion

Thanks To District 1

I want to thank all of the citizens in District 1 who voted for me to continue being your Hamilton County School Board Representative. After I won the race on Thursday, I was asked by a reporter, “Why do you think the voters in District 1 continue to elect you after 16 years?” I answered, “Because I know what my job is as a school board member. It is to be the voice of the people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whew, Look A’ Here!

I have lived on top of Lookout Mountain for my entire life. My house is in Tennessee but, technically, I grew up in Georgia -- our house was about the length of a football field south of the Tennessee state line, and if we took less than a five-minute ride from where I live now to where I lived then, you couldn’t tell we’d crossed into a different state. Oh, the Tennessee houses ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


