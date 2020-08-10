 Monday, August 10, 2020 78.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, 82 New Cases; Bradley County Has Another Death From The Virus

Monday, August 10, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported Monday that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen to 55, an increase of one since Sunday.

Total cases now are 6,191 in Hamilton County, up 82. There are 4,738 people that have recovered from the virus in the county.

The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care has dropped to 26. There are 75 COVID patients hospitalized as well as seven more suspected cases. Of those, 33 are Hamilton County residents.

The number of active cases in Hamilton County is listed at 1,398. That is a key measure on how the county schools will open.

Tennessee had 10 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,233. 

There were 1,202 new cases in the state for a total of 123,914.

There were 35 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,339.

There have been 83,170 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.72 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 23,485 cases, up 247; 308 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 20,722 cases, up 102; 217 deaths, up 4

Knox County: 4,685 cases, up 85; 40 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  708 cases, up 3; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,956 cases, up 13; 13 deaths, up 1

Franklin County: 332 cases, up 2; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 114 cases; 2 deaths

Marion County: 227 cases, up 3; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 553 cases, up 6; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 106 cases; no deaths

Monroe County: 452 cases, up 8; 9 deaths

Polk County: 207 cases, up 1; 3 deaths 

Rhea County: 538 cases, up 2; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 106 cases, up 1; 0 deaths

 


August 10, 2020

Whitfield County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 2,440 New Cases

August 10, 2020

Government Going After 47,000 Tarps Owned By Sadruddin Brothers

August 10, 2020

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At New Locations


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 32 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,229. There were 2,440 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

The federal government is adding another item of forfeiture against two brothers who in 2017 pledged to build a textile plant in economically distressed Bledsoe County that would provide 1,000 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. · August ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Whitfield County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 2,440 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 32 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,229. There were 2,440 new cases as that total reached 219,025 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 20,676 - up 48 since Sunday. Whitfield County had two more deaths and is up to a total of 32. A Dalton retirement home, ... (click for more)

Government Going After 47,000 Tarps Owned By Sadruddin Brothers

The federal government is adding another item of forfeiture against two brothers who in 2017 pledged to build a textile plant in economically distressed Bledsoe County that would provide 1,000 jobs, but later spent grant money on other projects. Prosecutor Steve Neff said, while investigating the case, the TBI discovered approximately 47,000 tarps in a warehouse in Pikeville. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marco Perez Thanks Voters In District 2

I am deeply honored and humbled by the response and support I received from District 2 voters. In the last few years we have made great advances in education and we are ready to continue on this path forward. As I’ve spoken with hundreds of parents, teachers and students their top concern is the change to education in this coming year. I am excited to work together in support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whew, Look A’ Here!

I have lived on top of Lookout Mountain for my entire life. My house is in Tennessee but, technically, I grew up in Georgia -- our house was about the length of a football field south of the Tennessee state line, and if we took less than a five-minute ride from where I live now to where I lived then, you couldn’t tell we’d crossed into a different state. Oh, the Tennessee houses ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors