Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, 82 New Cases; Bradley County Has Another Death From The Virus

The Hamilton County Health Department reported Monday that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen to 55, an increase of one since Sunday.

Total cases now are 6,191 in Hamilton County, up 82. There are 4,738 people that have recovered from the virus in the county.



The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care has dropped to 26. There are 75 COVID patients hospitalized as well as seven more suspected cases. Of those, 33 are Hamilton County residents.

The number of active cases in Hamilton County is listed at 1,398. That is a key measure on how the county schools will open.

Tennessee had 10 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,233.



There were 1,202 new cases in the state for a total of 123,914.



There were 35 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,339.



There have been 83,170 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.72 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 23,485 cases, up 247; 308 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 20,722 cases, up 102; 217 deaths, up 4



Knox County: 4,685 cases, up 85; 40 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 708 cases, up 3; 1 death



Bradley County: 1,956 cases, up 13; 13 deaths, up 1



Franklin County: 332 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 114 cases; 2 deaths



Marion County: 227 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



McMinn County: 553 cases, up 6; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 106 cases; no deaths



Monroe County: 452 cases, up 8; 9 deaths



Polk County: 207 cases, up 1; 3 deaths



Rhea County: 538 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 106 cases, up 1; 0 deaths