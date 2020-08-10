 Monday, August 10, 2020 78.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

County Schools Reverse Course - Will Not Take Temperatures Of Students, Staff

Monday, August 10, 2020

Hamilton County Schools officials said Monday they have decided not to take temperatures of students and staff after all.

The decision comes two days before the opening of school.

Officials said, "Since presenting our HCS Continuous Learning Plan to the Hamilton County School Board on July 2, our School Reopening Task Force has learned new information to inform our reopening plan.

"We initially intended to take student and staff temperatures daily during Phase 2, but after multiple conversations with health experts we recognize there are several reasons to forego universal temperature checks.

"First, not all individuals with COVID-19 experience a fever; in fact, children are more likely to be asymptomatic than adults.

"Moreover, the CDC does not recommend universal symptoms screenings be conducted by schools.

"Finally, taking temperatures of all students and staff necessarily puts some of our personnel in harms way by asking them to be exposed, in close range, to a large number of individuals each day.

"Universal temperature checks may also cause crowding as students and staff wait to be screened.

"With all of these considerations in mind, we will no longer be implementing universal temperature checks during any of our Phases, including Phase 2.

"We will continue to use temperature screenings, as we always have, for any students or employees that report to the nurse’s office feeling sick.

"Finally, in keeping with our HCS SAFE Pledge, we ask that parents closely monitor their students’ health before school each day and keep students at home if they are ill."


August 10, 2020

Whitfield County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 2,440 New Cases

August 10, 2020

Government Going After 47,000 Tarps Owned By Sadruddin Brothers

August 10, 2020

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At New Locations


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 32 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,229. There were 2,440 new cases as that total reached

The federal government is adding another item of forfeiture against two brothers who in 2017 pledged to build a textile plant in economically distressed Bledsoe County that would provide 1,000

The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19. · August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike's Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. · August



Opinion

Marco Perez Thanks Voters In District 2

I am deeply honored and humbled by the response and support I received from District 2 voters. In the last few years we have made great advances in education and we are ready to continue on this path forward. As I've spoken with hundreds of parents, teachers and students their top concern is the change to education in this coming year. I am excited to work together in support

Roy Exum: Whew, Look A’ Here!

I have lived on top of Lookout Mountain for my entire life. My house is in Tennessee but, technically, I grew up in Georgia -- our house was about the length of a football field south of the Tennessee state line, and if we took less than a five-minute ride from where I live now to where I lived then, you couldn't tell we'd crossed into a different state. Oh, the Tennessee houses

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested


