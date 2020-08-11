Mother Charged After 2 Children Locked In Hot Car During East Ridge Walmart Run

East Ridge Police responded to an abandoned child call after someone reported two children locked in a car at the Neighborhood Walmart. Police said that upon arrival, they saw two children inside the Chevy Equinox, with the windows rolled up and the children “sweating profusely.” Police said the temperature outside of the car was around 95 degrees.

Police then forced the driver’s side window open and the East Ridge Fire Department arrived on-scene. Police said that is when Thomquisha Sexton, 32, came out to the car.

She said she thought she had kept the vehicle running when she left to buy groceries. She was then taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Police said security footage showed that Ms. Sexton left the children in the hot car for 16 minutes.