Dawn Hyde, 42, Arrested For Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Resident

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken Dawn Michelle Hyde, 42, into custody on charges of aggravated burglary, financial exploitation of an elderly adult, theft Under $1000 and fraudulent use of a debit card.

Results of an investigation conducted by BCSO detectives led to these charges after Ms. Hyde’s actions were reported. Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the elderly victim was acquainted with Ms. Hyde before the theft occurred.

Witnesses reported that Ms. Hyde visited the elderly adult for a brief period of time; two hours after Ms. Hyde’s departure, the victim realized their wallet was missing. Further investigation determined that Ms. Hyde selected her victim because of the vulnerable nature of the elderly resident and had attempted to use the stolen debit card in Bradley County before fleeing to Northeast Tennessee.

“I want to sincerely congratulate and thank our Fugitive Detectives as well as our Property Crimes Detectives for their excellent work in locating this criminal and working this case,” said Sheriff Lawson. “Anyone who would take advantage of our elderly and vulnerable citizens should be brought to justice and I look forward to doing just that.”

Ms. Hyde also had outstanding charges unrelated to this case: failure to appear, violation of state probation, theft under $1000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.