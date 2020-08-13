 Thursday, August 13, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Bradley County Residents Arrested For Committing 2nd Burglary In 2 Weeks

Thursday, August 13, 2020
Adrian Rymer and Brittany Myers have been located and taken into custody on charges of committing burglary and theft over $2,500 after stealing a motorcycle from a residence in southeastern Bradley County.

 

The same two suspects had previously been charged with an unrelated burglary to a church property on July 29 of 2020.

 

On Aug. 7, deputies responded to a residence in southeastern Bradley County in reference to a reported burglary.

The property owner advised that the residence had not been lived in for nine years and that the last time anyone had been inside was December of 2019.

 

The reported stolen property included a 1969 BSA motorcycle, which was later recovered by BCSO Property Crime detectives.

 

Thanks to forensics evidence at the scene lead investigators to Rymer and Ms. Myers, who were located and arrested on Wednesday. Both charged with Burglary and Theft Over $2500.

Alex Wallace Irwin was taken into custody after he allegedly impregnated a minor in 2019. In late May, the victim told police she was 16 when she entered a "consensual" relationship with

Adrian Rymer and Brittany Myers have been located and taken into custody on charges of committing burglary and theft over $2,500 after stealing a motorcycle from a residence in southeastern Bradley

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 83 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,538. There were 2,674 new cases as that total reached



National Guardsman, 28, Charged With Impregnating Girl, 16

Alex Wallace Irwin was taken into custody after he allegedly impregnated a minor in 2019. In late May, the victim told police she was 16 when she entered a "consensual" relationship with Irwin, who at the time was in the National Guard. Police said the defendant began having sexual relations with the victim in June of 2018, when she was 16 and Irwin was 28.

Adrian Rymer and Brittany Myers have been located and taken into custody on charges of committing burglary and theft over $2,500 after stealing a motorcycle from a residence in southeastern Bradley County. The same two suspects had previously been charged with an unrelated burglary to a church property on July 29 of 2020. On Aug. 7, deputies responded to a residence

The Welfare Of Students Is Paramount - And Response

This week the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association released a report, "Children and COVID-19," that states that there has currently been 380,174 total child COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 179,990 new child cases reported from July 9 to Aug. 6 (200,184 to 380,174), a 90 percent increase in child cases

Roy Exum: 'Sea To Shining Sea'

If you were to poll the most travelled among us, Portland, Ore., would be among the finalists on every list as "The Most Beautiful City" in the United States. Yet, today, it is a run-away choice as the ugliest in America. For over two-and-half months the state capital has unwillingly hosted a full-fledged riot almost every night. Two weeks ago, the city's now-despicable mayor, leftist

Bryan College Volleyball Team Awarded 2020 National Academic Award

Bryan College's volleyball team led by Coach Jessica Day was recently awarded the 2020 United States Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. The award is given to teams that hit the benchmark average of a 3.3 GPA for the entire year. Bryan College is among the 1,313 teams across the country earning the award. Initiated in 1992,

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference


