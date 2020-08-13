2 Bradley County Residents Arrested For Committing 2nd Burglary In 2 Weeks

Adrian Rymer and Brittany Myers have been located and taken into custody on charges of committing burglary and theft over $2,500 after stealing a motorcycle from a residence in southeastern Bradley County.

The same two suspects had previously been charged with an unrelated burglary to a church property on July 29 of 2020.

On Aug. 7, deputies responded to a residence in southeastern Bradley County in reference to a reported burglary.

The property owner advised that the residence had not been lived in for nine years and that the last time anyone had been inside was December of 2019.

The reported stolen property included a 1969 BSA motorcycle, which was later recovered by BCSO Property Crime detectives.

Thanks to forensics evidence at the scene lead investigators to Rymer and Ms. Myers, who were located and arrested on Wednesday. Both charged with Burglary and Theft Over $2500.