National Guardsman, 28, Charged With Impregnating Girl, 16

Alex Wallace Irwin
Alex Wallace Irwin

Alex Wallace Irwin was taken into custody after he allegedly impregnated a minor in 2019.

 

In late May, the victim told police she was 16 when she entered a “consensual” relationship with Irwin, who at the time was in the National Guard. Police said the defendant began having sexual relations with the victim in June of 2018, when she was 16 and Irwin was 28.

 

Police said the victim provided a nude photo of Irwin from March 2019, which she said Irwin sent. Police said the victim also provided proof of text conversations between the two individuals while the National Guard was investigating the relationship.

Police said the texts contained Irwin admitting to being the father of the victim’s child. The victim said she became pregnant on June 6, 2019.

 

Police said the texts also showed Irwin telling the victim to lie to investigators, as “he told her to tell investigators the father was someone named Noah.” The victim also showed officers screenshots of digital receipts from when Irwin would pay for things for the victim’s child. The receipts were titled “(name of victim’s child) things.”

 

Police said the victim also showed police a copy of the child’s birth certificate, which listed their last name as Irwin and had Alex Wallace Irwin as the father. The victim also showed officers pictures of Irwin in the hospital when the child was born, “both holding and sleeping next to her.”

 

Police took Irwin, who is now 30, into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with aggravated statutory rape.

 

 

 

 

 

 


