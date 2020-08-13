 Thursday, August 13, 2020 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fire Damages Home On Crestfield Drive; Firefighter Taken To Hospital For Heat Exposure

Thursday, August 13, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Nathan Middlebrooks

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a residential fire Thursday evening on Crestfield Drive.

 

Crews were called to a home in the 3200 block at 7 p.m. and spotted smoke coming from the structure. They found flames coming from the back corner of the house and went to work attacking the fire.

 

All of the residents were outside and after a thorough search, no one else was found inside the residence.

 

Crews quickly got the fire under control and ventilated the house.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exposure.

 

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 15, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 13, Squad 1, EPB, CPD and HCEMS were on the scene. 

 

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents. 


August 13, 2020

