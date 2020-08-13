 Friday, August 14, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Consumer Advocate For State Attorney General's Office Files Complaint Against Jasper Highlands Development Over Water System

Thursday, August 13, 2020

The Consumer Advocate of the state Attorney General's Office has filed a complaint against the Jasper Highlands development on Jasper Mountain, saying the group is operating a water system without obtaining a state certificate.

It says Jasper Highlands (Thunder Air) is refusing to pay an annual inspection fee or tariff in relation to the water system.

The complaint asks the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to convene a show cause session in regard to the charges. 

The complaint says the development, which is owned by John "Thunder" Thornton of Chattanooga, is charging water rates not approved by the commission.

It says the company is withholding service from some residents in violation of state law.

The firm owns some 9,000 acres atop the mountain and a number of homes have been built at the site. The development is ongoing.

The complaint says all owners are required to connect to the Jasper Highlands water system even if there is a well available.

Jasper Highlands maintains that it is exempt from regulation due to involvement of a homeowner's association. The complaint says Jasper Highlands has full control of appointments to the homeowner's association, and Dane Bradshaw, president of Jasper Highlands, is also president of the homeowner's association.

It says Thunder Air gets its water from South Pittsburg, but it receives 100 percent of the meter fees and 15 percent of the total billing to owners.  

The complaint says Robert Schlenkert, who is building a house at Jasper Highlands, paid a hook-up fee of $2,150, but has been denied water and is having to cart in his own supply.

Mr. Schlenkert said he believes the developer is "price gouging" for water. He said the out-of-town cost for South Pittsburg water is $25.77, but Jasper Highlands is charging $105.41 - "over four times the price."

Lawyers for Jasper Highlands said actions by the Schlenkerts cost residents legal fees and their water will be turned on as soon as they make certain reimbursements to Jasper Highlands.

 

 


Lookout Mountain, Ga., Considering 3% Property Tax Increase; Fairyland School Facing Virus, Funding Issues

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up By 1,947

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise 3,320


Lookout Mountain, Ga., Considering 3% Property Tax Increase; Fairyland School Facing Virus, Funding Issues

Although the town is run efficiently, it costs more every year, said Mayor David Bennett at the June meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Council when he requested a three percent property tax increase. Three public hearings will now be required to raise the millage rate to reflect the increase. At the August council meeting held Thursday night, dates were set for those public ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up By 1,947

Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the toll to 1,326, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon. There were 1,947 new cases in the state for a total of 130,458. There were 77 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,725. There have been 91,323 people recover from the virus. Testing numbers are above 1.8 million. Here ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: And, So, Life Changes

For two decades in my life a couple of days on either side on August 15th was when my summer would officially end … and - thank God - the newest edition of “the great games” would soon begin in the most gloried of all sports - SEC football. It was once said, “Only in the South is college football a religion, and, mister, Saturdays down South are the Sabbath.” The late-summer prelude ... (click for more)

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

As I have written about many times before, I have met and interviewed a lot of famous people. Players, coaches, announcers and other sports celebrities have a memorable place in my career. For instance, a few days ago I wrote about the time I met Mickey Mantle. Today I'm reminded of the time when I almost met one of my true announcing heroes - the great Harry Caray. It ... (click for more)


