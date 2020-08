Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE

105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

---

BARNARD, SANDY MAELENE

8837 DAYLIGHT TR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BROWN, BRITTANY LOUISE

171 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

---

BROWN, CATHERINE MIKAYLE

3400 JENKINS ROAD APT 525 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GA

---

DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN

1012 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

---

DAVIS, JOEL LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DAVIS, MENDY CAROL

199 HEAVY DUTY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS

225 BRADFORD ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE

3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO

704 FRAWLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

EVADING ARREST

---

GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS

405 ORIOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

---

HALL, KIMBERLY AANN

7956 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE

6613 RIVER GLENN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

1601 GREEN LN APT 67 SHELBYVILLE, 37160

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

---

JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA

2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KEEREEWAN, MARY

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

LEE, DANIEL LAMAR

960 BLYTHE FERRY RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE

119 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

POLLARD, MARCUS LORENZO

2200 24TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---POWERS, KARRIE DENISE323 E EMORY RD POWELL, 37849Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAINES, JOHN ROBERT3020 HOBBLEBUSH LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771428Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---REMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN1000 NORTH HICKEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---ROGERS, LENEAL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SHIPLEY, AMY T215 EAST SPOT AVN NOXVILE, 37917Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---SMITH, ARTERRIUS D2517 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000HARASSMENT---STANFORD, JEROME LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VISHER, ADAM DONNELL1603 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, DAMIEN DEMOND701 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN3616 LAMAR AVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT UNDER 1000SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---WILSON, FAITH ANN173 LAZYACRES ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW8270 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WRIGHT, WENDY DARLENE175 SLYGO RIDGE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000

