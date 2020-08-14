 Friday, August 14, 2020 82.0°F   overcast   Overcast

East Ridge Citizens To Decide If City Judge Has To Live In East Ridge

Friday, August 14, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The East Ridge City Council on Thursday night voted to let the city’s citizens decide to change the city’s charter. The amendment question will be put on the November ballot. Currently there is a city residency requirement for the municipal court. The modification that will be decided in the election, would replace the city residency requirement with a Hamilton County residency.

 

The police department will be getting some new equipment.

Two new police cars have been purchased and requests for proposals were made for cameras in those cars. Out of the three proposals received, the lowest price bid was the one that met all of the requirements. For two cars, the cost will be $13,130, which is a budgeted expense. There will also be a recurring cost of $495 for video storage from the two cameras.

 

The Governor’s Local Government Support Grant will be used for information technology purchases. Laptops used by the police are outdated and are no longer supported by Microsoft. The grant will buy 35 new laptops for the police as well as replace outdated servers for the cost of $156,433.

 

Because of delays while the city attempted to coordinate use of a multi-modal grant, it has become necessary to request a contract extension for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Grant. The project is now expected to start in December, 2021.

 

The application of two more grants were authorized at the meeting. Because the East Ridge Municipal Court is being held virtually, laptops are now needed for Judge Cris Helton and Court Clerk Patricia Cassidy. If the 2020 State Justice Institute Court Pandemic Response and Recovery Grant is received, it will purchase two laptops for an amount not to exceed $5,000 including the programs that are needed.

 

The city applies for the Target Youth Soccer Grant every year. This is a grant for $1,000 that needs no matching money from the city. If received, it will be used to buy soccer balls and miscellaneous equipment.

 

A second and final vote approved some requirements for board and commission appointments. Included is that the vacancy will need to be announced in time to allow a two-week notice so those interested in serving will have adequate time to apply. Applications must be completed to provide transparency that could reveal matters such as a conflict of interest and to give the reasons that person would like to serve on the board and what their goals would be. There will also be written reasons for removing or disqualifying a person from a board. A person can serve on a maximum of two city boards at a time, effective Sept. 1, 2020.

 

City Manager Chris Dorsey said that bids have been put out for the parking lot expansion and other paving in an area of Camp Jordan. The lot will be built behind the amphitheater. Construction plans have also been received for four new soccer fields at Camp Jordan.

 

Finance Director Diane Qualls informed the council that a budget amendment will be needed to cover the cost to repair a police vehicle that was badly damaged when it was hit by a drunk driver. The cost to repair the car was $14,352 and will be covered by insurance minus the deductible.

 

In response to complaints from citizens, Police Chief Stan Allen addressed the city’s noise ordinance. He said the ordinance is not only applied from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., it is in effect at all times. Repeat offenders will be cited to court.

 

Speeding is a concern of many residents, especially since school has begun. The city’s insurer recommends against putting in speed humps to slow traffic, so the city is unable to do that, said City Manager Dorsey. Others have asked for stop signs, but the purpose of a stop sign is to assign right-of-way at an intersection, not to control speed, he said. Additionally, a speed survey at one location that receives many complaints, showed that out of 4,800 cars using that street during the week, only two were enough above the limit to be enforceable.

 

The status of the multi-modal project that the city has been working on for the past 3-4 years was given by Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer. He said the city is unable to come to an agreement to purchase right-of-way at 4-6 properties. Those are now up to a judge, he said. Construction easements and right-of-way has to be secure before taking the next steps, said Mr. Custer. So far, the city has spent $593,236.25 to purchase the needed property.

 


