 Friday, August 14, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Felon With Extensive Record Who Got Caught With A Gun During Marijuana Raid Gets 63 Months In Federal Prison

Friday, August 14, 2020

Derrick Filippo was sentenced to over five years in federal prison on Friday after the convicted felon earlier pleaded guilty to being found with a gun.

 

Attorney Myrlene Marsa emphasized his work history in construction, and said his criminal guidelines were overstated, as he got two points added for trespassing and another point for driving on a revoked license.

 

In regards to the gun, she said, “There is no indication he did anything with the weapon other than possessing it.”

 

On the other side, prosecutor Kyle Wilson brought attention to Filippo’s many crimes, saying “What his record lacks in depth, it makes up for in breadth.

He has several probation violations.”

 

Judge Travis McDonough seemed to side with the prosecutor in this line of thinking. While Filippo is yet to commit a huge crime, he has a long history of offenses and probation violations.

 

“Mr. Filippo is hard for me to figure out, because he has some major offenses, but he also has a string of minor offenses, and strikes me as someone who is stubborn in not following the law,” Judge McDonough said.

 

“I would agree he has some stubbornness,” attorney Marsa said. However, she told the court her client has been “responsive” and had accepted responsibility for his actions in the months she has worked with him.

 

“He has no interest in going to prison for life, and will take steps to straighten himself out,” she said.

 

When Filippo had a chance to address the court, he apologized for his actions to his family sitting on the right hand side of the gallery.

 

“I made a poor choice having a gun in my house, and I’d like to apologize to the court and to my family,” Filippo said.

 

Judge McDonough then pronounced a 63-month sentence along with three years of supervised release. The judge then wished Filippo good luck as he exited the courtroom.

 

“I think you have the ability to lead a more productive, and boring, life,” the judge said.

 

In 2018, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office recovered 32 marijuana plants from Filippo’s house, along with a firearm.


August 14, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Considering 3% Property Tax Increase; Fairyland School Facing Virus, Funding Issues

August 14, 2020

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up By 1,947

August 14, 2020

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise 3,320


Although the town is run efficiently, it costs more every year, said Mayor David Bennett at the June meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Council when he requested a three percent property ... (click for more)

Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the toll to 1,326, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon. There were 1,947 new cases in the state for a total of 130,458. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 35 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,573. There were 3,320 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Considering 3% Property Tax Increase; Fairyland School Facing Virus, Funding Issues

Although the town is run efficiently, it costs more every year, said Mayor David Bennett at the June meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Council when he requested a three percent property tax increase. Three public hearings will now be required to raise the millage rate to reflect the increase. At the August council meeting held Thursday night, dates were set for those public ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up By 1,947

Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the toll to 1,326, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon. There were 1,947 new cases in the state for a total of 130,458. There were 77 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,725. There have been 91,323 people recover from the virus. Testing numbers are above 1.8 million. Here ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: And, So, Life Changes

For two decades in my life a couple of days on either side on August 15th was when my summer would officially end … and - thank God - the newest edition of “the great games” would soon begin in the most gloried of all sports - SEC football. It was once said, “Only in the South is college football a religion, and, mister, Saturdays down South are the Sabbath.” The late-summer prelude ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

As I have written about many times before, I have met and interviewed a lot of famous people. Players, coaches, announcers and other sports celebrities have a memorable place in my career. For instance, a few days ago I wrote about the time I met Mickey Mantle. Today I'm reminded of the time when I almost met one of my true announcing heroes - the great Harry Caray. It ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors