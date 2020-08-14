Circuit Judge Rules For Bryan College In Dispute Over Christian Camp

Circuit Court Judge Justin Angel has sided with Bryan College in a lawsuit in which the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) claimed that Bryan had wrongfully taken control of its $6 million Fort Bluff Camp in 2016.

Judge Angel said the suit by NACA was filed too late and some necessary parties were not sued.

NACA is asking the judge to allow it to appeal his ruling to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in hopes the case will get a full hearing.

Some Bryan officials, including then-president Steven Livesay, joined the NACA board after it was going through difficulties following the arrest of its founder for sexual battery.