Hamilton County Has "Upward Trend" In New Daily Coronavirus Cases; Has Recorded 60 Deaths

Friday, August 14, 2020

The county Heath Department said Friday that data shows "an upward trend in the daily number of new (coronavirus) cases."

 

There were 109 new cases on Friday. Since a low on Aug. 4 of 44 cases, the number of new cases reported daily has begun to increase again, officials said.

 

While hospitalizations continue to trend down, the number of Hamilton County resident deaths related to COVID-19 has risen to 60.

The following data is given since the last update:

 

  • #54:  51-60-year-old male, White, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.
  • #55:  71-80-year-old male, White, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.
  • #56:  81+year-old male, White, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.
  • #57:  81+year-old female, White, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.
  • #58:  71-80-year-old female, Black, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.
  • #59:  61-70-year-old male, Black, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.
  • #60:  51-60-year-old male, Black, non-Hispanic, with underlying conditions.

 

“We recognize the loss of these individuals to their family, friends, and the community,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “This announcement gives us all further resolve to practice what we know works - wearing masks in public, social distancing, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.”

 

The number of active cases is 1,330.

 

There are 78 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including 12 that are suspected. Those include 32 Hamilton County residents.

 

Intensive Care numbers have been coming down and now are at 21.

 

Over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Health Department recommends limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and preferably just household contacts. Officials said, "Do not plan big parties. Health Department data show that many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County are directly related to exposures at gatherings, then the positive person continues the spread by infecting other family members.

 

"According to the CDC, the more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading COVID-19."

 

In order to keep schools open for in-person learning, the Health Department urges all citizens, businesses, and organizations to continue to work together to limit the spread of the virus in our community. Adhering to the mask directiv, social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and staying home if sick or considered a close contact to someone who is sick, are important steps that everyone can take.

 

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered by the Health Department at the following locations and times:

 

Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402:

  • This Weekend (Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16), 7-11 a.m..
  • NEW hours beginning Monday, August 17, 7-11:30 a.m.; these new hours will be sevendays a week.

 

The Village Church, 2800 N Chamberlain Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406 (the old Mt. Canaan Church):

  • Saturday, August 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 16, 12-3 p.m.

 


August 14, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Considering 3% Property Tax Increase; Fairyland School Facing Virus, Funding Issues

Although the town is run efficiently, it costs more every year, said Mayor David Bennett at the June meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Council when he requested a three percent property tax increase. Three public hearings will now be required to raise the millage rate to reflect the increase. At the August council meeting held Thursday night, dates were set for those public ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up By 1,947

Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the toll to 1,326, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon. There were 1,947 new cases in the state for a total of 130,458. There were 77 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,725. There have been 91,323 people recover from the virus. Testing numbers are above 1.8 million. Here ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: And, So, Life Changes

For two decades in my life a couple of days on either side on August 15th was when my summer would officially end … and - thank God - the newest edition of “the great games” would soon begin in the most gloried of all sports - SEC football. It was once said, “Only in the South is college football a religion, and, mister, Saturdays down South are the Sabbath.” The late-summer prelude ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

As I have written about many times before, I have met and interviewed a lot of famous people. Players, coaches, announcers and other sports celebrities have a memorable place in my career. For instance, a few days ago I wrote about the time I met Mickey Mantle. Today I'm reminded of the time when I almost met one of my true announcing heroes - the great Harry Caray. It ... (click for more)


