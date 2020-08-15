Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Off Dayton Boulevard

 Saturday, August 15, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

- photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman

Fire officials said a smoke detector saved a Hixson woman’s life when her mobile home caught fire early this morning, waking her up and allowing her to escape.

 

It happened at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday at Smitty's Trailer Park on Smitty's Circle off Dayton Boulevard. 

 

Responding units found the trailer fully involved.

They quickly had the fire under control. 

 

The resident was outside of the home and was not injured. 

 

Battalion 3, Battalion 1, Engine 11, Engine 22, Quint 16, Quint 19, Squad 19, Squad 1, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded to the scene. 

 

The fire appeared to be electrical in nature. 



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 14, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Opinion

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Bubba and Buster, both pipefitters, were getting their gloves and gear to start at 7 o’clock prompt last Wednesday when both agreed how lucky they were about not having to wear masks on an open construction site. “But, boy, when me and my lady go grocery shopping on Saturday, I make sure she wears one!” said Bubba. Buster, something of a roustabout, was touched by that and, stumbling ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

As I have written about many times before, I have met and interviewed a lot of famous people. Players, coaches, announcers and other sports celebrities have a memorable place in my career. For instance, a few days ago I wrote about the time I met Mickey Mantle. Today I'm reminded of the time when I almost met one of my true announcing heroes - the great Harry Caray. It ... (click for more)


