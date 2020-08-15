Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Off Dayton Boulevard

Fire officials said a smoke detector saved a Hixson woman’s life when her mobile home caught fire early this morning, waking her up and allowing her to escape.

It happened at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday at Smitty's Trailer Park on Smitty's Circle off Dayton Boulevard.

Responding units found the trailer fully involved.

They quickly had the fire under control.

The resident was outside of the home and was not injured.

Battalion 3, Battalion 1, Engine 11, Engine 22, Quint 16, Quint 19, Squad 19, Squad 1, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded to the scene.

The fire appeared to be electrical in nature.