UTC Dealing With COVID Outbreak At Fraternity House On Vine Street

Saturday, August 15, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC, is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Kappa Sigma Fraternity House, located at 927 Vine St.

 

Potential exposures began last Saturday and continue.

 

Case investigations revealed that UTC students and members of the community who visited or are presently residing at the fraternity house may have been and/or are currently exposed to individuals during their infectious period of COVID-19.

 

Officials said, "The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team is pursuing student contacts who may have had exposure.

It is recommended that those who have been in contact with members of the fraternity since Aug. 8 get tested and self-monitor for symptoms. UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?UTChattanooga&layout_id=61 and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at (423) 425-2299.

 

"Members of the UTC community are urged to be responsive to communication efforts by the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team. Cooperation with these efforts is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus.

 

"The Hamilton County Health Department is engaged in efforts to identify and contact residents of Chattanooga and surrounding communities who may have been exposed."

 

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should quarantine from others for 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms, and get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“The University is taking all necessary precautions to protect the UTC community as fall semester classes begin Monday,” said UTC Chief Epidemiologist Dawn Ford, “Months of planning and preparations at UTC have resulted in extensive health and safety protocols and precautions in place for the protection of students, faculty and staff. In addition to contact tracing, UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported at UTC. See the UTC website for more information at https://blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/what-happens-when-a-covid-19-case-is-reported/ .”

 


August 15, 2020

Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Off Dayton Boulevard

August 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 14, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Off Dayton Boulevard

Fire officials said a smoke detector saved a Hixson woman’s life when her mobile home caught fire early this morning, waking her up and allowing her to escape. It happened at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday at Smitty's Trailer Park on Smitty's Circle off Dayton Boulevard. Responding units found the trailer fully involved. They quickly had the fire under control. The resident ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, ANTHONY BRETT 212 WILSON ST CONCORD, 28025 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BEARD, KEVIN LEBRON 806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

