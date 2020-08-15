2 Young Men Shot While In Car On U.S. 27 North; 1 Critically Injured

Two young men were shot while in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27 North early Saturday morning. One is in critical condition.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2 Hwy 27 North on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway with damage consistent with being caused by gunshots.

Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the victim was a 21-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening injuries connected to the incident on Hwy. 27 While investigating the vehicle, officers were notified of a person who had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the victim was a 21-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening injuries connected to the incident on Hwy. 27

A second victim, 20, was also located at the hospital, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to determine that both victims were in the same vehicle.

Based on preliminary information gathered, Investigators do not believe that this was a random act of violence.