2 Young Men Shot While In Car On U.S. 27 North; 1 Critically Injured

Saturday, August 15, 2020
Two young men were shot while in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27 North early Saturday morning. One is in critical condition.
 
At approximately 12:34 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2 Hwy 27 North on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway with damage consistent with being caused by gunshots.
 
While investigating the vehicle, officers were notified of a person who had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the victim was a 21-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening injuries connected to the incident on Hwy. 27
 
A second victim, 20, was also located at the hospital, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators were able to determine that both victims were in the same vehicle.
 
Based on preliminary information gathered, Investigators do not believe that this was a random act of violence.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

August 15, 2020

COVID Claims 96 More Georgia Residents; State Has 3,372 New Cases; 2 More Deaths Bring Whitfield Total To 36

August 15, 2020

UTC Dealing With COVID Outbreak At Fraternity House On Vine Street

August 15, 2020

Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Off Dayton Boulevard


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 96 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,669. There were 3,372 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC, is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Kappa Sigma Fraternity House, located at 927 Vine St. Potential ... (click for more)

Fire officials said a smoke detector saved a Hixson woman’s life when her mobile home caught fire early this morning, waking her up and allowing her to escape. It happened at 4:17 a.m. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Bubba and Buster, both pipefitters, were getting their gloves and gear to start at 7 o’clock prompt last Wednesday when both agreed how lucky they were about not having to wear masks on an open construction site. “But, boy, when me and my lady go grocery shopping on Saturday, I make sure she wears one!” said Bubba. Buster, something of a roustabout, was touched by that and, stumbling ... (click for more)

Sports

SoCon Opts Out Of Fall Sports Competition/Sports Move To Spring

The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall league competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for non-conference contests at each institutions' discretion. It is the intention of the SoCon to move the fall sports' regular-season competition and championships to the spring. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Almost Met Harry Caray

As I have written about many times before, I have met and interviewed a lot of famous people. Players, coaches, announcers and other sports celebrities have a memorable place in my career. For instance, a few days ago I wrote about the time I met Mickey Mantle. Today I'm reminded of the time when I almost met one of my true announcing heroes - the great Harry Caray. It ... (click for more)


